Fox News Host Jesse Watters Says Men Shouldn’t Wish Each Other ‘Happy Birthday’

Fox News host Jesse Watters has certain rules when it comes to manliness, and that includes men not wishing other men “happy birthday.”

The news anchor made his feelings known on Wednesday night’s (November 20) edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, where he touched on President Joe Biden‘s 82nd birthday and how he couldn’t send him well wishes due to his own self-imposed code.

“Primetime would wish him a happy birthday, but we have rules here: Men don’t wish men happy birthdays,” Watters said.

Watters then showed an image of Barack Obama wishing Biden a happy birthday on X, where he called him his “friend.” The conservative commentator referred to Biden as the “friend” Obama “had just couped.”

Watters: Men don’t wish men happy birthdays pic.twitter.com/y379mXm97z — Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2024

He also shared an image of a similar happy birthday message from Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that her use of the term “dear friend” was “so insincere.”

Watters expanded on his rant on X, writing, “Democrats are still gouging each other’s eyes out over the first @JoeBiden coup and now one Democrat is staging another… and on the Big Guy’s birthday too. @realDonaldTrump broke the Democrats so badly that they’re not yelling at him anymore, they’re yelling at each other.”

Democrats are still gouging each other’s eyes out over the first @JoeBiden coup and now one Democrat is staging another… and on the Big Guy’s birthday too. @realDonaldTrump broke the Democrats so badly that they’re not yelling at him anymore, they’re yelling at each other. Other… pic.twitter.com/Y8GOwTlSsb — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 21, 2024

This isn’t the first time Watters has mentioned his happy birthday rule. On the September 12 episode of Primetime, he said he wouldn’t be sending his regards to his The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld. “I’m not wishing him a happy birthday. That would not be manly,” Watters stated.

However, it appears that the rule doesn’t apply to everyone. On last Thursday’s (November 14) episode of The Five, Watters wished his colleague Bill Hemmer a happy birthday on air.

He also sent well wishes to his supposed celebrity lookalike David Schwimmer back in 2017, tweeting, “Everyone keeps wishing me a happy birthday…but it’s not my birthday. It’s @DavidSchwimmer… happy bday … you look good bro.”

Everyone keeps wishing me a happy birthday…but it’s not my birthday. It’s @DavidSchwimmer … happy bday … you look good bro — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 2, 2017

Watters also has other rules regarding masculinity. In February, he reported on Biden enjoying an ice cream in a park, which according to him is an absolute no-no.

“This ice cream – you know my rule about men eating soup in public,” Watters said on his show. “A grown man – especially the president – should not be licking ice cream in public.”

Following his statements, social media users quickly found photos of Watters eating ice cream in public.