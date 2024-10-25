‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Addresses Bernie Mac Feud Rumors

UNITED STATES - CIRCA 2000: Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley and Bernie Mack (l. to r.), stars of the movie "The Original Kings Of Comedy," get together at Planet Hollywood. (Photo by Thomas Monaster/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Steve Harvey has taken his star power to new heights as the deadpan reaction-doling host of Family Feud. The big gig meant leaving professional stand-up comedy behind, and some whispers of loose ends — which he addressed on Tuesday (October 22).

Harvey was one of The Original Kings of Comedy, the iconic Spike Lee-directed 2000 stand-up special which also included the late Bernie Mac, Cedric The Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley. But rumors of bad blood between Harvey and Mac, who died in 2008, have long circulated.

In a 2003 interview with GQ magazine, Mac lobbed wild accusations at Harvey, including trying to sabotage him from booking movie roles. “I was upset at first because it just wasn’t true,” Harvey responded during BET’s Conversations with Ed Gordon in 2010. “Me and Bernie had a lot of good times together and then this article in GQ came out and put all this vicious stuff in there.”

Katt Williams fueled the theory during a bombastic January 2024 appearance on Club Shay Shay, claiming he was offered a spot on The Original Kings of Comedy but turned it down because the group “sh** on Bernie.”