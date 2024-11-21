[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 8 “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 8 “Quicksand,” and Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 8 “Penance.”]

Well, let’s just say that we’re glad that there will be new One Chicago episodes sooner rather than later after the way all three shows ended their fall finales! Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. will all return with new episodes on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Med left us very worried about Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and wondering if the ED is about to lose another doctor. Fire gave Cruz (Joe Minoso) an unwanted blast from his past and posed the question of what will happen with 51’s chief after Herrmann (David Eigenberg) passes his upcoming tests. And P.D. ended with a shocking death and began to show the different sides of Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy). Plus, there’s a crossover to look forward to!

Below, we’re taking a look at the burning questions we have for all three Chicago shows in the new year. Let us know yours in the comments section.

One Chicago Wednesdays, Returns, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 8/7c, NBC