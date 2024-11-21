One Chicago: Will [Spoiler] Live? Plus, 7 More Burning Questions for 2025 Return

Meredith Jacobs
Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz — 'Chicago Fire,' Shawn Hatosy as Reid — 'Chicago P.D.,' and S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — 'Chicago Med'
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 8 “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 8 “Quicksand,” and Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 8 “Penance.”]

Well, let’s just say that we’re glad that there will be new One Chicago episodes sooner rather than later after the way all three shows ended their fall finales! Chicago MedFire, and P.D. will all return with new episodes on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Med left us very worried about Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and wondering if the ED is about to lose another doctor. Fire gave Cruz (Joe Minoso) an unwanted blast from his past and posed the question of what will happen with 51’s chief after Herrmann (David Eigenberg) passes his upcoming tests. And P.D. ended with a shocking death and began to show the different sides of Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy). Plus, there’s a crossover to look forward to!

Below, we’re taking a look at the burning questions we have for all three Chicago shows in the new year. Let us know yours in the comments section.

One Chicago Wednesdays, Returns, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 8/7c, NBC

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Episode 6
George Burns Jr / NBC

Chicago Med: Will Goodwin live?

The season began with the doctors having to make some tough calls after the ED was flooded with patients in the premiere, and that included who got the last of the blood. Goodwin was then surprised in the fall finale when the wife of a patient who needed blood but did not get it and died was waiting for her in her office. She stabbed Goodwin, who, when Archer (Steven Weber) stopped by to see her—more about that in a moment!—used the distraction to fight back and finally escape her office. However, she’d lost blood herself at that point, and Archer didn’t see her until the elevator doors were closing as he left the floor—and the other woman was coming up behind Goodwin! Med isn’t really about to kill off Goodwin … right?

Steven Weber as Dean Archer — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Episode 8
George Burns Jr / NBC

Chicago Med: Will Archer resign?

The tension between ED co-chiefs Archer and Lenox (Sarah Ramos) got so bad that it resulted in the former being demoted. He seemed fine with it, doing things he didn’t have time to when he was in charge, but in the fall finale, Hannah (Jessy Schram) found him with a resignation letter. She tried to talk him out of it, to get him to at least consider staying, but he went up to Goodwin’s office to drop off the envelope, hesitated, then eventually slipped it under her door. But maybe now that he knows the dire situation she’s in, and after he (hopefully) helps to save her, he’ll change his mind.

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 8
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

Chicago Fire: Is Cruz in serious danger with Flaco's cousin?

Back in Season 1 (oh, we love a deep cut like that!), Cruz left gang leader Flaco (José Antonio García) to die in a fire, to protect his brother Leon (Jeff Lima). In the fall finale, Cruz found a pendant urn shaped like a bullet—with cremated remains inside—in his locker and his car, then Leon popped back up to warn him that Flaco’s cousin was out of prison. The episode ended with Flaco’s cousin Junior finding him in church to let him know he saw what he did and wanted to talk. We can’t even imagine a world where this ends well, especially with this coming back up after all this time.

Christian Stolte as Mouch, David Eigenberg as Herrmann — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 2
George Burns Jr / NBC

Chicago Fire: Will Herrmann and Mouch pass their tests and shake things up at 51?

When Boden (Eamonn Walker) left at the end of Season 12, he wanted Herrmann to take over for him as chief. Well, when Season 13 began, it was Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in that seat; Herrmann missed the captain’s test he needed to take before the chief’s. Now, however, Herrmann and Mouch (Christian Stolte), looking to move up to lieutenant, have taken their tests. Will they both pass? Will Herrmann then pass the chief’s test? Even if he does, will Pascal be willing to transfer? (When we asked Mulroney that, he wasn’t so sure.)

Jake Lockett as Carver, Hanako Greensmith as Violet — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 1
Peter Gordon / NBC

Chicago Fire: Will Violet and Carver get back together?

Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Carver (Jake Lockett) were seemingly having fun last season, but when it came to getting more serious, he was seemingly more in than she was. But when this season picked up, she tried to talk to him about their relationship, only to find he was with an old flame from Texas. However, that old flame has now moved back to Texas, and the door could very well be open for Violet and Carver to get back together … though she, too, has been seeing someone else.

Shawn Hatosy as Reid — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 8
NBC

Chicago P.D.: What's Reid's plan for Voight?

Reid has seemingly been a deputy chief who wants to support, not hinder Intelligence. But the fall finale might have shown his true colors. The episode ended with Voight (Jason Beghe) surprised to find Reid waiting for him in his office, having learned about Torres’ illegal sexual relationship with his CI, Gloria (Yara Martinez), Burgess (Marina Squerciati) knowing and being complicit, and the team trying to cover it up. But, as Voight wondered, why wasn’t Internal Affairs involved? Reid wanted to use the information differently—and for him and Voight to be friends. Now, why doesn’t that sound like a good thing?

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Torres — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 8
NBC

Chicago P.D.: How will Torres handle Gloria's death?

To say that Torres is already taking Gloria’s death hard—she was shot while part of a sting against a drug dealer—is an understatement. The rest of Intelligence could only stand by as she died and Torres panicked, trying to help her (even though it was already too late), then prayed and begged God to let him fix it. Given Voight and Reid’s conversation, it doesn’t sound like Torres’ job is at risk, but losing her and the way he did could lead him down a dark path.

George Burns Jr/NBC; Peter Gordon/NBC; Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

One Chicago: Will the crossover put any of the characters in danger?

It’s been five years since the last three-show crossover event, but one is coming in 2025, involving “a massive explosion in an office building that upends the entire city (above and below ground).” Crossovers in the past have put one or more characters from across Med, Fire, and P.D. in dangerous situations and/or been personal, and something tells us this one won’t be any different.

