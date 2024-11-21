Get ready to meet the next group of doctors and nurses out to save lives with the new medical drama, The Pitt, coming to Max in 2025.

ER‘s Noah Wyle is back in scrubs for the new show as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, and he’s joined by series regulars Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Marron Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans). TV Insider has your exclusive first look at these characters as well as their descriptions below. Plus, we can exclusively reveal that the 15-episode series will premiere in January 2025.

The Pitt, from executive producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pitt is a co-production with Sky Studios, produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. Gemmill wrote the first episode and executive produces the series alongside Wyle, Wells, and JWP’s Erin Jontow, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.

Scroll down to get to know the emergency room staff.

The Pitt, Series Premiere, January 2025, Max