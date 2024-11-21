‘The Pitt’: Get to Know Noah Wyle’s Robby & Rest of the Staff — Plus Premiere Date (PHOTOS)

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch — 'The Pitt'
Courtesy of Max / Warrick Page

The Pitt

Get ready to meet the next group of doctors and nurses out to save lives with the new medical drama, The Pitt, coming to Max in 2025.

ER‘s Noah Wyle is back in scrubs for the new show as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, and he’s joined by series regulars Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Marron Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans). TV Insider has your exclusive first look at these characters as well as their descriptions below. Plus, we can exclusively reveal that the 15-episode series will premiere in January 2025.

The Pitt, from executive producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pitt is a co-production with Sky Studios, produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. Gemmill wrote the first episode and executive produces the series alongside Wyle, Wells, and JWP’s Erin Jontow, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.

Scroll down to get to know the emergency room staff.

The Pitt, Series Premiere, January 2025, Max

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch — 'The Pitt'
Courtesy of Max / Warrick Page

Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Noah Wyle)

Chief Attending – head of the PTMC Emergency Department. Robby is honest to a fault and does not suffer fools. A great doctor, greater teacher, and questionable human being, Robby is still carrying heavy post-COVID PTSD, he just won’t acknowledge it.

Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Collins — 'The Pitt'
Courtesy of Max / Warrick Page

Dr. Collins (Tracy Ifeachor)

Senior Resident. Collins transitioned from a career in finance to medicine after the 2008 recession, drawing on her strong moral compass and type-A skills. Now in her final year of residency, Collins remains focused on her career and personal goals.

Patrick Marron Ball as Dr. Langdon — 'The Pitt'
Courtesy of Max / Warrick Page

Dr. Langdon (Patrick Marron Ball)

Senior Resident. Regarded by Dr. Robby as the heir apparent of The Pitt, Langdon, a charismatic and upbeat presence in the E.D., is everyone’s favorite doctor. He overcame a devastating back injury to become a dedicated doctor.

Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan — 'The Pitt'
Courtesy of Max / Warrick Page

Dr. Mohan (Supriya Ganesh)

Third Year Resident. Mohan, known by her colleagues as “Slow Mo,” is a compassionate and knowledgeable doctor who believes in understanding her patients’ entire lives. Now at PTMC for her residency, Mohan is deeply immersed in her work and research on racial disparity in the E.D.

Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay — 'The Pitt'
Courtesy of Max / Warrick Page

Dr. McKay (Fiona Dourif)

Second Year Resident. Once a wild child with a substance abuse problem, after losing custody of her son, McKay went to rehab, got clean and pursued medical school to prove her worth. Now a sober single mother, she is determined to help others avoid the pitfalls that nearly consumed her.

Taylor Dearden as Dr. King — 'The Pitt'
Courtesy of Max / Warrick Page

Dr. King (Taylor Dearden) 

Second Year Resident. Growing up with a twin sister who has high-support ASD, King was inspired to pursue medicine, aiming to advocate for Autism awareness. Despite facing personal tragedies, King now balances caregiving for her sister with her career as a doctor.

Isa Briones as Dr. Santos — 'The Pitt'
Courtesy of Max / Warrick Page

Dr. Santos (Isa Briones)

Intern. A former athlete and Fourth Year Medical Student, Santos is tough as nails with no filter. Now doing her residency at PTMC, Santos’ competitive streak hasn’t gone away, she just channels it into medicine.

Gerran Howell as Whitaker — 'The Pitt'
Courtesy of Max / Warrick Page

Whitaker (Gerran Howell) 

Fourth Year Medical Student. Hailing from Broken Bow, Nebraska, Whitaker is a small-town boy who left life on his family’s farm to pursue his dreams in medicine. His determination to succeed remains unwavering, despite several setbacks that challenge his confidence and make him question his purpose.

Shabana Azeez as Javadi — 'The Pitt'
Courtesy of Max / Warrick Page

Javadi (Shabana Azeez)

Third Year Medical Student.  Daughter of two second-generation South Asian American parents, one of whom works in the hospital, Javadi was destined for great academic success. Now approaching the end of her academic journey, she aims to establish her own identity beyond her impressive achievements and parental expectations.

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans — 'The Pitt'
Max / Warrick Page

Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa)

Charge Nurse. With 30 years of experience, Dana is a hard-working, no-nonsense, much-respected part of the E.D. The oldest of five, she has the perfect set of skills needed to run the PTMC nursing team. She knows more than most doctors and she’s not afraid to tell them.

