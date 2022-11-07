Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 7-13.

What does Governor John Dutton‘s (Kevin Costner) Montana look like? And how will he and Beth (Kelly Reilly) use the blackmail they have, of Jamie (Wes Bentley) with his father’s body, to their advantage? Those questions put Yellowstone, back for its fifth season (November 13 on Paramount Network), at the top of our list. But while one show returns, another ends, with the first season finale of Interview With the Vampire (November 13 on AMC, was #3 last week). Before the vampire family leaves New Orleans, they’ll be throwing a lavish Mardi Gras ball.

Over on streaming, there are three premieres. The Crown returns for its fifth season (November 9 on Netflix), with new cast members including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Dominic West as Prince (now King) Charles. Prime Video debuts The English (November 11), a western starring Emily Blunt as a woman out for justice following her son’s death as she teams up with an ex-cavalry scout from the Pawnee Nation, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), in the late 1800s. And on Paramount+, Sylvester Stallone steps into the shoes of a New York mafia capo who’s exiled following being released from prison after 25 years in Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King (November 13).

For the country music fans, there’s the CMA Awards (November 9 on ABC), with Peyton Manning joining the returning Luke Bryan to share hosting duties. And it’s that time of the year, with holiday movies taking over several networks and debuting as streaming services as well, and in 2022, that includes Lindsay Lohan as a spoiled heiress with amnesia who lands in the care of a lodge owner and his daughter in Falling for Christmas on Netflix (November 10).

Also returning to our list from last week is The White Lotus (was #4).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?