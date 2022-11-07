For the 56th Annual CMA Awards, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 9, they brought in the “reliever,” the “heat,” according to hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

“For me and this guy to be hosting the biggest night in country music, the CMA Awards, it’s fun. I got to do this by myself last year, and obviously, I didn’t do a good enough job, so we had to go to the big guy here,” Bryan quips in our exclusive first look at the event featuring the country and NFL superstars.

Manning calls on what he knows (sports) to indicate just that, noting, “It’s different for me because Luke is one of them, right? Luke is in the arena with all of these entertainers. For me, I’m a fan. I have a great appreciation for the talents all these men and women have and to see them backstage all in one confined area is pretty cool.”

Watch the video above for more from the hosts about the special night, broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The CMA Awards will feature unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations, and special tributes. Among those taking the stage are Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Brandy Clark, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

Also appearing at the CMA Awards as presenters are: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts; CMA Musical Event of the Year nominee BRELAND; George & Tammy‘s Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon; two-time CMA nominee Jordan Davis; Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew; Yellowstone‘s Cole Hauser; songwriter/artist Tyler Hubbard; Grammy winner, Country Music Hall of Fame Member and half of the legendary duo The Judds, Wynonna Judd; CMA Vocal Group of the Year nominee Lady A; Big Sky: Deadly Trails‘ Rex Linn; CMA Award-winners and Vocal Group of the Year nominee Little Big Town; CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Parker McCollum; CMA Awards winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Reba McEntire; HomeTown‘s Ben and Erin Napier; Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner Jeannie Seely; and six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson.

Tune in for all of the fun!

The 56th Annual CMA Awards, Wednesday, November 9, 8/7c, ABC