Watch Lindsay Lohan in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ (VIDEO)

Netflix is getting ready for the holiday season with the release of the official trailer for the upcoming Lindsay Lohan-starring movie Falling For Christmas, co-starring Glee alum Chord Overstreet.

“Happy Holidays, everyone. Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” says Lohan as she introduces the teaser for the upcoming holiday flick. The clip sees Lohan as spoiled hotel heiress Sierra who suffers amnesia after a skiing accident. She’s taken in by a handsome lodge owner (Overstreet) and his precocious daughter (Olivia Perez) as they prepare for Christmas.

The trailer (watch below) also offers a sneak preview of Lohan singing a rendition of the classic holiday song “Jingle Bell Rock,” which will be available in full from Friday, November 4.

In an interview with the Netflix companion site Tudum, Lohan described her character in three words: “Extravagant. Temperamental. Glamorous.” She continued: “Christmas is a time when family comes together. It’s just such a loving holiday.”

Describing the film itself, the Mean Girls star said, “It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies.”

She also enjoyed getting to do her own stunts. “All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven’t gotten to do that much in a lot of my films,” she stated. What stunts, you may be thinking? “When I’m flying off the hill, attempting to ski well and not doing it,” she explained, which is a moment that can be seen in the trailer.

Falling for Christmas is directed by Janeen Damian and marks Lohan’s first project with Netflix. Damian and Lohan are set to work together again for another romantic comedy, Irish Wish, where Lohan will play a bridesmaid who makes a magic wish that turns her into the bride, only to realize that may not be what she really wants.

Falling for Christmas, Thursday, November 10, Netflix