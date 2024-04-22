‘Jeopardy!’: What Happened to Contestant’s Glasses Mid-Game?

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the April 22 episode of Jeopardy!]

If you tuned in to the April 22 episode of Jeopardy!, you likely noticed that there was something different about one of the contestants during half of the Jeopardy! round.

Marko Saric, a math professor from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, returned with a two-day total of $26,600 and faced off against Elly Trickett, a blog & podcast editor from Danbury, Connecticut, and Nam Nguyen, a playwright from Mississauga, Ontario. Saric was dominating at the first break of the Jeopardy! round, leading $9,000 to Nguyen’s $2,400 and Trickett’s $1,000. What viewers may or may not have noticed is that Trickett did not have her glasses on for the interviews portion of the episode nor the rest of that first round; Trickett had given the last correct response and appeared to be reaching into her pocket when host Ken Jennings instructed her to select the next clue.

Trickett, after answering only two questions during the rest of the Jeopardy! round and getting both incorrect, had -$400 going into the Double Jeopardy! round. She then ended that round with -$800 and did not continue on to Final Jeopardy! Both Nguyen and Saric answered incorrectly, but the former had been leading going into and wagered significantly less. He won with $26,999.

Nguyen then went on the show’s Reddit thread for this episode and shared, “two important things for everyone to know: Elly forgot to put on her glasses due to stress at the top of the game, which was a deeply unfortunate disadvantage for her that I was really sad to learn about at the break, and Marko is REALLY tall.” Saric then chimed in with, “Can confirm both of these.”

Meanwhile, viewers are divided on whether or not Nguyen will be sticking around. “Marko is a very strong player, and Nam just barely missed putting him in a runaway, so Nam really knows his stuff. I could see him sticking around for a while,” one wrote.

But another speculated, “I’ve got a strange feeling Nam’s only gonna last until Wednesday or Thursday, considering that on both Thursday and Friday there’s two male challengers and while there has been three male Jeopardy episodes in the past, there’s almost never two in a row, especially in the modern age…”

And in reply, a fan wrote, “If he’s playing Thursday’s game, the winner of that game will be male either way. The only way to prevent b2b all male episodes is if Lianne wins Tuesday’s game and/or Amy wins Wednesday’s game.”

What do you think? Will Nguyen last? Let us know in the comments section, below.

