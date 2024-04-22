The cast of Station 19 has officially started the farewell for the ABC first responder drama.

In honor of the series production wrap (after seven seasons), the stars and executive producers traded in turnouts for their red carpet best for a night out in Hollywood, California, at the Academy LA for karaoke, a live DJ, dancing, and more. ABC has shared photos from the red carpet as well as some from inside the event, which you can check out below.

Station 19‘s last new episode aired on April 11 and was the show’s milestone 100th. It featured a proposal as well as left us very worried about one of the first responders. New episodes resume on May 2, and in “With So Little To Be Sure Of,” Vic’s (Barrett Doss) future with Station 19 and the Crisis One program hangs in the balance, and a series of flashbacks show how the program has changed the lives of the team and the local community.

Ahead of the season premiere, Jaina Lee Ortiz (who plays Andy) told TV Insider, “I have a feeling we’re going to end on a high note because I don’t think anyone wants to grieve any more than they’re grieving right now because this is a lot of people’s favorite show. And I think that we’re grieving the finale in itself. … I know for sure that Station 19 will not shut down. It will still exist, which is very beautiful and hopeful and promising.”

When it came to saying goodbye to Andy, “That’s really hard to talk about without getting a little emotional because I feel like she has been such a huge part of my life for the last six years,” she admitted. “I think the one thing I look forward to is seeing Andy achieving her dreams and making everyone proud and being the captain that everyone knew she could be.”

Scroll down for the photos from the wrap party.

