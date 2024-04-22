See ‘Station 19’ Stars Dressed Up to Celebrate at Wrap Party (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Jason George, Barrett Doss, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Merle Dandridge, Stefania Spampinato, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Carlos Miranda, and Josh Randall at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Station 19

 More

The cast of Station 19 has officially started the farewell for the ABC first responder drama.

In honor of the series production wrap (after seven seasons), the stars and executive producers traded in turnouts for their red carpet best for a night out in Hollywood, California, at the Academy LA for karaoke, a live DJ, dancing, and more. ABC has shared photos from the red carpet as well as some from inside the event, which you can check out below.

Station 19‘s last new episode aired on April 11 and was the show’s milestone 100th. It featured a proposal as well as left us very worried about one of the first responders. New episodes resume on May 2, and in “With So Little To Be Sure Of,” Vic’s (Barrett Doss) future with Station 19 and the Crisis One program hangs in the balance, and a series of flashbacks show how the program has changed the lives of the team and the local community.

Ahead of the season premiere, Jaina Lee Ortiz (who plays Andy) told TV Insider, “I have a feeling we’re going to end on a high note because I don’t think anyone wants to grieve any more than they’re grieving right now because this is a lot of people’s favorite show. And I think that we’re grieving the finale in itself. … I know for sure that Station 19 will not shut down. It will still exist, which is very beautiful and hopeful and promising.”

'Station 19': Grey Damon Ponders Jack's Future — On the Job & With Andy
Related

'Station 19': Grey Damon Ponders Jack's Future — On the Job & With Andy

When it came to saying goodbye to Andy, “That’s really hard to talk about without getting a little emotional because I feel like she has been such a huge part of my life for the last six years,” she admitted. “I think the one thing I look forward to is seeing Andy achieving her dreams and making everyone proud and being the captain that everyone knew she could be.”

Scroll down for the photos from the wrap party.

Station 19, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC

Jaina Lee Ortiz at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Jaina Lee Ortiz

Barrett Doss at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Barrett Doss

Danielle Savre at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Danielle Savre

Stefania Spampinato at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Stefania Spampinato

Merle Dandridge at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Merle Dandridge

Grey Damon at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Grey Damon

Jason George at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Jason George

Jay Hayden at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Jay Hayden

Boris Kodjoe at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Boris Kodjoe

Carlos Miranda at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Carlos Miranda

Josh Randall at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Josh Randall

Barrett Doss, Stefania Spampinato, Merle Dandridge, and Jaina Lee Ortiz at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Barrett Doss, Stefania Spampinato, Merle Dandridge, and Jaina Lee Ortiz

Barrett Doss, Josh randall, and Stefania Spampinato at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Barrett Doss, Josh randall, and Stefania Spampinato

Merle Dandridge and Boris Kodjoe at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Merle Dandridge and Boris Kodjoe

Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Jason George, Barrett Doss, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Merle Dandridge, Stefania Spampinato, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Carlos Miranda, and Josh Randall at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Jason George, Barrett Doss, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Merle Dandridge, Stefania Spampinato, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Carlos Miranda, and Josh Randall

Jason George, Kevin McKidd, and Danielle Savre at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Jason George, Kevin McKidd, and Danielle Savre

Boris Kodjoe, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Stefania Spampinato, and Alberto Frezza at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Boris Kodjoe, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Stefania Spampinato, and Alberto Frezza

Danielle Savre, Paris Barclay, and Stefania Spampinato at the 'Station 19' Wrap Party
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Danielle Savre, Paris Barclay, and Stefania Spampinato

Station 19

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Anna Sawai 'Shōgun' TV Insider Interview
1
‘Shōgun’: Anna Sawai Explains Mariko’s Tragic Episode 9
Meg Bennett
2
‘Y&R’ Actress Meg Bennett Dies: Eric Braeden Pays Touching Tribute
Andrea Roseborough and Domhnall Gleeson in 'Alice & Jack'
3
‘Alice & Jack’ Boss Explains Why ‘Sad’ Series Finale Is Actually a ‘Happy Ending’
Pascale Hutton—'When Calls the Heart' aftershow
4
‘WCTH’ Aftershow: Pascale Hutton Talks Rosemary’s Investigation
Scott Menke Wins Wheel of Fortune 15 Years After Losing on Jeopardy!
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big After Losing on ‘Jeopardy!’