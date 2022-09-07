‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight ‘Saves the F-Bombs for Gangster Mode’

In Sylvester Stallone’s first major television role, created for him by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and written by Terence Winter (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire), he’s a New York City–bred Mafia capo who took a fall and spent 25 years in prison in Tulsa King.

The “reward” for his loyalty, besides becoming very well read? The boss exiles him to Oklahoma to start a new branch of the crime family.

Stallone sounds mighty kinglike in a TV-MA clip the actor shared on social media: As brawny Dwight “The General” Manfredi, 75, he profanely threatens a beheading if one guy approaches his estranged twentysomething daughter, Tina (Tatiana Zappardino).

“Dwight doesn’t curse as much as he used to. He saves the F-bombs for gangster mode,” Winter says. “He’s still trying to ply his trade but also trying to be a better, gentler, kinder version of himself.”

Tulsa King, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 13, Paramount+/Paramount Network

