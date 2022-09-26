Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 26-October 2.

AMC’s adaptation of Interview With the Vampire is finally here (October 2, two episodes on AMC+), and of course, it tops our list. We’re already so intrigued by this retelling of vampires Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and how the former will be telling journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) their story, as seen in the trailers. House of the Dragon (October 2 on HBO, steady at #11 from last week) also continues after that considerable time jump, and a fight is coming.

See Also 'Interview with the Vampire' Cast Teases Reimagined Version of Anne Rice Classic Eric Bogosian, Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid & Bailey Bass explain how the AMC series is a continuation of the story, not a reboot.

After all the exits at the end of last season and ahead of this one, alongside the announcement of new additions, the premiere of Saturday Night Live (October 1 on NBC), hosted by Miles Teller and with musical guest Kendrick Lamar, is sure to be a must-watch. But if you want laughs before then, Ghosts returns for its second season (September 29 on CBS), ready to answer the question we’ve had all summer: Can Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) now see the spirits too after his fall? If drama is more your thing, Jimmy Smits returns to an NYPD series as Police Chief John Suarez in East New York (October 2 on CBS), which follows Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) attempting to protect her community.

Over on streaming, there are a couple of much-talked-about films debuting. For the entire family, the Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) are back to bewitch Salem once again in Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30 on Disney+). Meanwhile, for decidedly not family viewing, Netflix is debuting its NC-17 movie Blonde (September 28), about the rise to fame and the epic demise of actress Marilyn Monroe.

Also returning to our list from last week are Dancing With the Stars (was #5), Law & Order: SVU (was #10), and Chicago P.D. (was #16).

Also returning to our list from last week are Dancing With the Stars (was #5), Law & Order: SVU (was #10), and Chicago P.D. (was #16).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?