Saturday Night Live has found its first batch of hosts and musical guests for Season 48, and they’ve recruited some of-the-moment matinee icons and rap superstars to jump-start the season.

Kicking things off on Saturday, October 1, will be Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller as the first host, marking his debut on the NBC sketch comedy show. He’ll be accompanied by Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar as musical guest, in his third appearance on SNL. The rapper is currently promoting his recent album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers for which he’s on a world tour.

Following Teller and Lamar on Saturday, October 8, is actor Brendan Gleeson who is hosting for the first time ever. The Emmy-winning thespian is promoting the upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin from director Martin McDonagh, which is set to release on Friday, October 21.

Joining Gleeson onstage as musical guest is singer (and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s daughter) Willow, who will take the stage timed to the release of her highly-anticipated fifth album, <COPINGMECHANISM>. This will also be her first appearance on the fan-favorite series.

Rounding out the first batch of hosts announced for Season 48 is Megan Thee Stallion, who will be pulling double-duty on Saturday, October 15, in her hosting debut. It’s her second musical guest appearance on the show. The Grammy winner’s newest album, Traumazine, was released earlier this year and she’s made a splash in shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and P-Valley.

In addition to these hosting and musical guest announcements, Saturday Night Live announced it will stream live on Peacock on October 1 beginning at 11:30/10:30c. Don’t miss these exciting appearances, tune into Saturday Night Live‘s upcoming season this October.

Saturday Night Live, Season 48 Premiere, Saturday, October 1, 11:30/10:30c, NBC and Peacock