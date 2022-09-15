‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds 4 New Cast Members for Season 48

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for Season 48 and with it comes some fresh faces as Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker join NBC‘s long-running sketch comedy series.

The four new cast members mark the beginning of a new era at the show which bid farewell to Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari following Season 47.

As Lorne Michaels teased backstage to reporters at the Emmys, “This will be a transition year; the change years are always difficult but always exciting.” The creator of SNL acknowledged that it’s time that a “new generation comes into the show.”

At the time, Michaels said, “There are four new people, at least for now.” Who knows what the future could hold? As fans know, the ceremony was helmed by the longest-running SNL cast member Kenan Thompson who served as the event’s host.

He’s just one of many returning cast members who will appear alongside these newest additions. Hernandez is a comedian, writer, and actor of Cuban/Dominican descent who was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

Kearney who goes by the pronouns They/Them is best known on television for their work on A League of Their Own and Disney+‘s The Mighty Ducks. They were also selected for Comedy Central‘s “Up Next” showcase in 2019.

Longfellow has been featured in Netflix‘s Introducing… comedy showcase along with NBC’s Bring the Funny. He was selected as one of TBS‘s “Comics to Watch” for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival.

And Walker was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2017 and has since written for Freeform‘s series Everything’s Trash and Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Catch them all on SNL when the show returns this October on NBC.

Saturday Night Live, Season 48 Premiere, Saturday, October 1, 11:30/10:30c, NBC