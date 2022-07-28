Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is getting the TV treatment this fall on AMC. Starring Eric Bogosian, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass, and Sam Reid, the eerie drama brings Anne Rice’s classic to the small screen in a reimagined adaptation of the vampire tale.

The cast dished on the series to Damian Holbrook at the TV Insider at TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, saying it’s more of a continuation of the original story, not a reboot of the 1994 movie. And it seems in this version, journalist Daniel Molloy’s (Bogosian) interview with Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) may not be their first.

For Bogosian “ambition and fear” get wrapped up in one while interviewing Anderson’s Louis de Pointe du Lac for a podcast.

“As a writer, I’m very ambitious. I’ve had my highs, and now I’m actually down in a low point, and this is a story that I want, and so I have an appetite too. But I’m scared!” Bogosian shared. “Being with this guy, he could eat me at any moment. So my ambition vs. the fear, that stuff goes back and forth. And then, our ancient history, which gets re-talked about constantly in the show.”

“Louis knows all of this stuff and uses it,” Anderson added of his “languid” vampire. “They have this game with each other where they’re very familiar.” And when asked if Louis has been “keeping tabs” on Daniel since their time together in San Francisco, Anderson replied with a wry smirk, “I’d say so.”

Whether this eponymous interview in the AMC series is their first meeting or not, one key change from the book and 1994 film is that they are connecting in the modern day. Clips from the show also seem to show Louis in the daylight, indicating a possible change in the vampire lore from Rice’s work. Or maybe he just has special shades on his window? Hey, it’s 2022. Technology could make it happen!

One key book element the series was sure to hold onto was the rich details about New Orleans in the 1900s. Expect gorgeous cityscapes paired with elaborate costumes and set design. And to learn more about what to expect from Reid’s Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass’ Claudia, and more (including some “farm-to-table” vampire meals), check out the full video interview, above.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 2, 10/9c, AMC & AMC+