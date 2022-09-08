“Let the tale seduce you.” AMC dropped he full Interview With the Vampire trailer on September 8, and it shows Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt’s romance in full force. Not only does it fully lean into their bloody bond, but it also shows the first clips of Claudia, their undead daughter.

Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) star as Louis and Lestat with Eric Bogosian (Succession, Law & Order: Criminal Intent) starring as journalist Daniel Molloy and Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Claudia. As the synopsis describes it as a “sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel.”

“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian),” the logline reads. “Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.”

Rice saw Louis and Lestat as a same-sex couple, but the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt did not paint them that way. But the trailer for the new series, above, proves it will be fully leaning into the complicated, dark romance — complete with an eery rendition of “Nature Boy.” Set in 1910 and 2022, the clips give viewers a glimpse into Louis and Lestat’s New Orleans world, where Louis’s business is “desire.” Louis explains how his relationship with Lestat worked at first, given Lestat could only come out at night. He says the nightlife made keeping Lestat’s true nature concealed a breeze.

“He was my murderer, my mentor, my lover, and my maker,” Louis tells Daniel from his modern home, adding later: “It was as if I could finally receive the secrets of existence.”

Claudia introduced, looking like a young teen as opposed to the child Claudia from the movie, played by Kirsten Dunst. “You two have each other. Who am I supposed to love?” she asks.

“Ready to begin the adventure of our lives — my companions in immortality,” Louis says as the trailer ends.

Check out the full trailer, above, to get all the vampire goodness you’ve craved, plus what seems to be the moment Lestat convinces Louis to accept the dark gift.