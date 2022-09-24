‘Blonde’: 3 Reasons to Watch Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

Some like it hot, and Blonde, the much-anticipated take on screen siren Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas) has generated tons of heat.

Here’s why.

It’s a star-making epic

“I did this movie to push myself,” de Armas, costar of The Gray Man and No Time to Die, said at the recent Venice Film Festival. Adrien Brody, playing Monroe’s third husband, playwright Arthur Miller, added that it felt like he was “actually working with Marilyn Monroe.” By all accounts, she nails it.

It will generate controversy

The actress has balked at the very adult NC-17 rating the film received, but director Andrew Dominik predicted it, citing the explicit and challenging nature of the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 700-page novel, which includes a scene of sexual assault.

It’s pure Hollywood

Oates’ book has been called “the definitive study of American celebrity,” and 60 years after her death, Monroe’s life remains a fount of fascination. With fictionalized depictions of Miller, Joe DiMaggio, Tony Curtis, and John Kennedy, you can expect tons of tinsel.

Blonde, Movie Premiere, Wednesday, September 28, Netflix

