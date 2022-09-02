Jimmy Smits is fired up. As Police Chief John Suarez, he’s filming CBS‘ new police drama East New York in the Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up and reuniting with executive producers William Finkelstein and Michael M. Robin, friends from his L.A. Law and NYPD Blue days.

“I trust them, where their hearts are in terms of where they want to go with this piece. Bochco alums emeritus!” the actor crows, referring to Steven Bochco, cocreator of those series. The veteran actor was also drawn to East New York, he says, “Because looking at the role of law enforcement and the idea of policing in these times fascinates me.”

Of his character, Smits says, “Suarez is a rock — politically savvy, but realizes there needs to be change.” That’s why he’s handpicked a deputy inspector to head the 74th Precinct, a mostly minority area that requires fresh thinking to bring down crime rates. For onetime street cop Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren, The Leftovers), “her priority is to give people a sense of safety and security,” Finkelstein notes. “As she says, ‘We’re not an occupying army.’”

Some of Haywood’s plans — like ending infractions quotas — will “ruffle feathers among the higher-ups,” says Mike Flynn, cocreator with Finkelstein. At the 74th, veteran officer Marvin Sandeford (Ruben Santiago-Hudson) and Det. Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin) are skeptics. Killian’s partner, Det. Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez), is more open to Regina’s plans. In the premiere, Haywood encourages cops to live in East New York; Sandeford worries when the first volunteer to move into a housing project is one of the greener officers, Brandy Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi), an ambitious young white woman.

Haywood does have allies. Underestimated Capt. Stan Yenko (a scene-stealing Richard Kind) becomes her loyal No. 2. “He’s essentially Sancho Panza to Haywood’s Don Quixote,” Flynn teases. And Suarez has her back, when he can. There’s “an absolute minefield of city politics he has to contend with,” Smits says. “’The long game,’ that is his motto!”

In a turbulent time, where law enforcement is so often polarizing, Flynn believes East New York is “a prime opportunity to showcase the cops who work in the community — and sometimes live there as well — who are trying to do good.” While solving crime is a big part of the show, it’s not all of it, adds Finkelstein. “It’s also a character-driven exploration of the people who become cops. Who wants to become a cop and why? We access that in an area that has a high rate of crime and community difficulty. There are forces that are in conflict and that’s what makes good drama.”

East New York, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 2, 9:30/8:30c, CBS; and Sundays at 9/8c starting October 9