‘The Morning Show’ Adds Stephen Fry in Recurring Role in Season 3

The already star-studded cast of The Morning Show keeps growing.

Apple TV+ has announced that Stephen Fry will recur in Season 3 of the drama series, joining new cast additions Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie as well as Tig Notaro, who will recur. Julianna Margulies will also return in a recurring role. Season 3 is currently in production.

Fry will be playing Leonard Cromwell, described as a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters.

Fry won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2002 for Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture for his work in Gosford Park. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama in 1999 for Wilde. His most recent TV credits include The Sandman, Heartstopper, and The Dropout.

The other new Season 3 characters are Hamm’s Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on the UBA network; Beharie’s Christina Hunter, The Morning Show’s new, competitive anchor; and Notaro’s Amanda Robinson, Marks’ chief of staff.

The Morning Show stars and is executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Season 3 will be showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt , who has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series. The series is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as executive producer and director.

Season 2’s cast also included Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. Along with Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, and Valeria Golino were new additions in Season 2.

