‘The Morning Show’ Star Mark Duplass Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety & Depression

The Morning Show actor Mark Duplass has opened up about his regimen for keeping his anxiety and depression in check, which he said can sometimes be “exhausting.”

Speaking to Page Six at the Gotham Television Awards last week, the Creep star revealed his ways of coping, sharing, “It’s a really complicated system of making sure you get enough sleep, making sure you get exercise every day, making sure I’m being really careful about the medication I take, never to miss it.”

Duplass, who also writes, directs, and produces films with his brother Jay Duplass, told the outlet that he’s been on the same medication for almost two decades. “It’s a very fundamental critical part of my system,” he said of his medication.

“It’s a delicate balance and ecosystem,” he continued. “I feel like I gotta make sure I keep showing up and working, and it’s exhausting sometimes, but what choice do I have?”

Duplass currently plays Charlie “Chip” Black in The Morning Show, a role which has earned him two Primetime Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. He also recently starred opposite Ellen Pompeo in the Hulu series Good American Family, based on the real-life story of Natalia Grace, a child with dwarfism whose adoptive parents abandoned her after they claimed she was an adult pretending to be a child.

In addition, Duplass is known for writing and starring in the Creep movies and the spinoff TV series The Creep Tapes, which premiered on Shudder and AMC+ on November 15, 2024.

Duplass has been open about his mental health for many years, including an October 2023 Instagram post, where he wrote a heartfelt message alongside a red carpet photo of himself smiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Duplass (@markduplass)

“When I see pictures of myself like this one, I can see the fear and sadness behind the smile. Even at my most “happy” times,” he wrote. “But at times like these, when the world is so deeply terrifying and saddening, it’s a struggle just to stay on my feet and keep from crashing.”

“I have been struggling with anxiety and depression for most of my life,” he explained. “Sometimes it’s just a subtle feeling that something deep inside is wrong. Sometimes it’s a little stronger, and it affects my ability to function properly. And sometimes it comes barging through my front door and pins me to the ground for an unknown and seemingly insurmountable amount of time.”

He said he wanted to share his story to offer “love and support to all of you who may be dealing with something similar.”

“I know we’ve heard all the platitudes before, but sometimes it’s good to hear them again,” he added. “You are not alone. There is help. This will pass. And if you find yourself descending to someplace new and scary, please text/call/chat “988” and there is someone available 24/7 to help. Sending you all a big blast of resilience, light and love.”

Responding to how his post went viral, Duplass told Page Six that it made him become “much more consciously forward and sharing.”

“There can be times when things around you seem really bad and you’re doing well. There can be times when everything’s going really, really well and you can’t get out of bed. And that’s part of the confusing part of this thing, is, you know, why it hits and when,” he noted.

However, Duplass admitted that his anxiety and depression are “tied to my creativity and the way that my brain works… So I wouldn’t change it, but it’s not easy.”

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.