Jon Hamm Joins ‘The Morning Show’ for Season 3 at Apple TV+

Jon Hamm is joining the star-studded cast of Apple TV+ flagship series The Morning Show for its upcoming third season.

Fresh from landing multiple Emmy nominations for its second season, the show will welcome the former Mad Men star in a key role. Production for Season 3 of The Morning Show is slated to commence later this month.

Hamm signs onto the project as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on the UBA network, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. Further details on Hamm’s character are being kept under wraps at this time.

Along with his Emmy-winning turn as businessman Don Draper in AMC‘s former hit Mad Men, Hamm is known for his roles in shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Good Omens as well as for films like the recent blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. While The Morning Show has its fair share of Emmy nominations, Apple TV+ also received a nod for Outstanding Commercial for its “Everyone but Jon Hamm” TV spot which featured the actor.

Debuting in 2019 with the launch of Apple TV+, The Morning Show is executive produced by stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Mimi Leder, and Michael Ellenberg. For Season 2, stars Witherspoon, Crudup, and Marcia Gay Harden all received nods for their respective performances.

Season 3 of The Morning Show will be showrun by Charlotte Stoudt who will executive produce with Aniston, Witherspoon, Ellenberg, Leder, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Neustadter. Stay tuned for more updates on the latest chapter as The Morning Show Season 3 takes shape at Apple TV+.

The Morning Show, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+