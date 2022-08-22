‘The Morning Show’: Julianna Margulies Is Returning for Season 3

Laura Peterson isn’t going anywhere.

Julianna Margulies, who recurred in Season 2, is set to return as the UBA News anchor, who became Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) love interest, for The Morning Show Season 3, Apple TV+ has announced. She’ll be once again joining the star-studded cast, which now includes new addition Jon Hamm. (Hamm will be playing Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on the UBA network.) Season 3 is currently in production.

Margulies was nominated with the rest of the Morning Show cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has won three Emmys for her work on The Good Wife and ER, one Golden Globe for The Good Wife, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for The Good Wife and ER.

The Morning Show stars and is executive produced by Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. For Season 3, Charlotte Stoudt serves a showrunner and also executive produces with Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and director.

For its second season, The Morning Show received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup (who also won the award for Season 1), and, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.

The Morning Show, Season 3, TBA, Apple TV+