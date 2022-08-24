‘The Morning Show’ Adds Nicole Beharie as New Anchor for Season 3

There’s a new anchor coming to The Morning Show for Season 3.

Apple TV+ has announced that Nicole Beharie (Breaking, Miss Juneteenth, Sleepy Hollow) has joined the cast of the drama for its third season. She’ll be playing Christina Hunter, a grounded, competitive, and charismatic Millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show. She works hard, plays hard, and navigates the Teacup with good-humored irreverence.

Beharie is just the latest casting news for the series. Jon Hamm is also joining the case for Season 3, playing Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on the UBA network and pulls Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. And Beharie’s casting comes two days after it was announced that Julianna Margulies will continue to play Laura Peterson, after recurring in the second season as the UBA News anchor.

Season 3, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is currently in production. Charlotte Stoudt, who has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series, serves as showrunner and executive producer on it. Joining her as EPs are Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and director.

The drama’s second season was nominated for Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup (who won the award for Season 1), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden. The second season cast also included Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Tom Irwin. In addition to Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, and Valeria Golino joined in Season 2.

The Morning Show, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+