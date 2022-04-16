‘The Morning Show’: Nestor Carbonell Wants to ‘Get in a World of Trouble’ in Season 3

Nestor Carbonell may not know what’s coming up in The Morning Show Season 3, but he does know what he wants for his character and the trajectory of the show after what we’ve seen so far.

“I hope I get in a world of trouble, selfishly, because I always have fun being in the middle of a storm,” the actor, who plays weatherman Yanko Flores, told TV Insider recently while discussing his second turn in the director’s chair for New Amsterdam.

In general, he hopes to see more of the show tackling topical issues, as it has in the past. “Kerry Ehrin in the first two seasons did such a phenomenal job of exploring the gray areas of controversial issues and not necessarily commenting on them or excusing them, but certainly giving them a voice so that the audience can sort of make up their own mind,” he said of the former showrunner, who will continue to work on the Apple TV+ drama as a consultant, while Charlotte Stoudt takes over.

Carbonell acknowledged that he doesn’t know what’s coming up thematically, but reminded us, “Kerry in that second season had to rewrite the entire season after the pandemic hit because she couldn’t ignore obviously what was going on in the world and given that the show is so topical. Charlotte is our new showrunner this year. I hope she continues — and I’m sure she will — in that vein, exploring very topical issues.”

Could he step behind the camera for The Morning Show or for New Amsterdam again? “Nothing would make me happier than to direct on both shows,” Carbonell, who has also directed episodes of The Good Doctor, Rise, and Bates Motel, said.

“It’s been such a joy to direct on New Amsterdam. The cast is so, so talented, but also so kind, as is the crew, phenomenal crew, and the writers. It is a dream job to work on, and it was a dream job the first time I got to do it and certainly the second, and I hope there is a third time for me because it’s just such a beautiful experience to work on with such a collaborative and such a genial and kind group,” he continued. “And I feel the same way about The Morning Show. I hope I get that opportunity, but yeah, certainly grateful for having the opportunities on New Amsterdam so far.”

