The three NCIS teams are back and ready to get to work this fall, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art for the mothership, Los Angeles, and Hawai’i.

All three posters feature the series’ main casts against the backdrop of each show’s location. For the D.C.-set NCIS, it’s Rocky Carroll (Director Leon Vance), Katrina Law (Jessica Knight), Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres), Gary Cole (Alden Parker), Sean Murray (Tim McGee), David McCallum (Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard), Diona Reasonover (Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines), and Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer).

Heading into its 20th season, NCIS left off on a major cliffhanger, with Parker on the run following the Raven framing him, and his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo) — who seems to be connected to the Big Bad — along for the ride. That will be resolved in the crossover with Hawai’i to kick off both seasons.

The NCIS: Los Angeles poster features Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye), Chris O’Donnell (G. Callen), LL Cool J (Sam Hanna), and Eric Christian Olsen (Marty Deeks).

NCIS: LA ended its 13th season on a happy note, with Kensi and Deeks being approved to foster runaway teen Rosa (Natalia Del Riego) and Callen and Anna (Bar Paly) getting engaged. In Season 14, it’s time for the team to find Hetty (Linda Hunt), who was last seen in Syria as part of a mission she kept from the others.

The NCIS: Hawai’i poster shows Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant), Noah Mills (Jesse Boone), Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara), Alex Tarrant (Kai Holman), Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik), and Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler).

Hawai’i also ended its first season on a happy note, with Kate and Lucy reuniting following a grand gesture from the former at a party at Jane’s house. Now it’s time to see the couple being more domestic as well as more of that great balance between personal stories and cases-of-the-week in Season 2.

NCIS, Season 20 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 10/9c, CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 14 Premiere, Sunday, October 9, 10/9c, CBS