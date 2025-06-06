Get ready for a trip down to the bayou for the next addition to the Taylor Sheridan universe.

A new spinoff of Tulsa King, which was recently renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Paramount+, is heading to the streamer with another A-lister in the lead: Samuel L. Jackson.

So what do we know about the new series so far? Here’s a look at everything we know about NOLA King so far.

Who will star in NOLA King?

According to Deadline, Samuel L. Jackson will lead the series as Russell Lee Washington Jr., who has a history in the crime world. He will first appear opposite Sylvester Stallone in an adversarial role in Tulsa King Season 3, which is currently in production, to backdoor introduce the character and new series, according to the trade.

The series will be written, executive produced, and showrun by Dave Erickson (who also works on Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown and is the current showrunner on Tulsa King). Sheridan will also serve as executive producer.

What will NOLA King be about?

The Tulsa King spinoff is expected to follow Washington as he leaves Tulsa, after a multi-episode appearance in Tulsa King Season 3, to take over as a crime syndicate leader in New Orleans, Louisiana. Further details about the character and series plot are not known at this time, but stay tuned for many more details still to come.

When will NOLA King premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been set for the Tulsa King spinoff. However, production on the series is currently expected to begin sometime in February 2026.

Is there a trailer for NOLA King?

Not yet. It’s still much too early for a trailer or first-look images for the new series, as it has not yet entered production.

Where does NOLA King fit into the Taylor Sheridan universe?

NOLA King will be a spinoff to Tulsa King — the first outside of the Yellowstone universe. It will join the Paramount+ network of streaming series that also includes Landman, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, and Yellowstone‘s spinoffs.