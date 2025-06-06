Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

One thing that has become clear from behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the 9-1-1 set is that the cast has fun on set. It’s one such moment that is already online that came up when TV Insider had stars Oliver Stark (Buck) and Aisha Hinds (Hen) in our office playing a game of Knock Your Blocks Off ahead of the Season 8 finale.

When asked about a scene that made him break while shooting, Stark recalled filming the Season 7 finale with Hinds, Kenneth Choi (Chimney), and Ryan Guzman (Eddie). The four of them were in the hospital hallway with Bobby (Peter Krause) in the hospital after nearly dying when his and Athena’s (Angela Bassett) house burned down.

“For some reason, we just could not keep it together and we were in hysterics. Nobody wanted to look at each other. Every time you’d look, you’d break,” Stark recalled. He couldn’t look at Hinds “because you kept hitting me” or Guzman since he “was tearing up and said, ‘Don’t look at me.'”

He continued, “It was memorable because Bobby was dying, so it was such a stark contrast to what we should have been feeling, but we were just having a good old time.”

With the game, Hinds was asked about the role that got away, and after she joined “Evan Buckley on 9-1-1,” she admitted, “I can’t remember any roles that got away. I feel like, if it’s gotten away, it was never mine. And then I’ve been so entrenched in Hen that I’m not thinking about the ones that got away.”

Watch the video above for the full game with Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds to see what they had to share about first celebrity crushes, the most realistic TV siblings (with an obvious prompt from Stark), which reality show they’d like to be a contestant on, favorite sci-fi show, and more. Plus, see who loses.

