We’re going to have to buy a ticket to go to the movie theaters in 2025 to see the Freaky Friday sequel! Freakier Friday, the sequel to the 2003 film, just dropped its first trailer, and the cameos will have your jaw on the floor. Production began on the film in Los Angeles on June 24, 2024, and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, reprising their roles of Tess and Anna Coleman from the original movie.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming sequel.

What is Freakier Friday about?

The Freaky Friday sequel picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Who stars in Freakier Friday?

Lee Curtis and Lohan will star in lead roles in the film. Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray will be back as well! Harmon will reprise his role as Ryan, and Murray is once again playing Jake. Also returning from the original film are Christina Vidal Mitchell (Maddie), Haley Hudson (Peg), Lucille Soong (Pei-Pei’s Mom), Stephen Tobolowsky (Mr. Bates), and Rosalind Chao (Pei-Pei). New cast members include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Also, making cameos are Saturday Night Live‘s Vanessa Bayer as a fortune teller and Elaine Hendrix, who starred as Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap, alongside Lohan.

When will Freakier Friday be released?

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 8, 2025, and we expect it will (eventually) make its way to Disney+.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The first trailer for the film was released on Friday, March 14, 2025. Watch above.

It follows Tess and Anna going to a fortune teller (Bayer), who tells them that their lifelines have intercepted before. While at a party, they feel the earthquake, which is synonymous with them switching bodies. When they wake up the next morning, they aren’t themselves or even each other. Anna’s daughter and stepdaughter switch bodies with them, causing an even freakier Friday than before. The trailer then follows them as they try to switch back into their proper bodies. They even try to run into each other like Tess and Anna did in the first movie. Along the way, they run into new and familiar faces. Murray shows up at the end on his motorcycle, making a “sexy grand entrance” in front of Anna.

Who will helm Freakier Friday?

Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra. It is produced by Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lohan serving as executive producers.

What are you hoping to see in the sequel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Freakier Friday, August 8, 2025, only in theaters