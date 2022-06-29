9 Burning Questions for ‘NCIS,’ ‘LA’ & ‘Hawai’i’ Next Season

Robert Voets/CBS

Heading into Season 20, the team is without leader — McGee (Sean Murray) will be filling in — and they’re at a disadvantage because they don’t know they shouldn’t trust Vivian. Could that mean they lose one of their own before catching the Raven? After all, this Big Bad is already responsible for landing two of their own (Brian Dietzen’s Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Diona Reasonover’s Kasie Hines) in the hospital.

But in order to think about how this arc will end, we have to consider what we know about what’s next. “One of the things we want to do with this character is make them more multidimensional than we have with some other of our bad guys that have crossed episode lines. A lot of times they’ve just been the generic Big Bad. This guy we want to, at some point, know him a little better and be surprised by him and also maybe relate to him in some way,” executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider. “I think the Raven’s gonna be surprising. I think she’s gonna really throw you for a loop when you find out what what’s going on with them.”

That could affect how this ends for the Raven, whoever that person is. Does the Raven care about the risk to their own life? If Vivian is the Raven, is it possible she could not want her ex-husband dead, no matter what her endgame is with him? If she isn’t, could she switch sides to protect him, affecting some of the Raven’s final moves?