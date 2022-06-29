9 Burning Questions for ‘NCIS,’ ‘LA’ & ‘Hawai’i’ Next Season
While NCIS may have been the only one to end its most recent season with what we consider a typical cliffhanger, both spinoffs, Los Angeles and Hawai’i, did leave quite a few things up in the air.
The original NCIS has Alden Parker (Gary Cole) unknowingly in the car with someone — his ex-wife, Vivian (Teri Polo)! It also introduced a new romance at the end of Season 19, and given how relationships have gone in the past on this show, you can’t blame us for being a bit concerned. Over on NCIS: LA, the team celebrated Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) officially becoming foster parents to Rosa (Natalia Del Riego), and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) finally proposing to Anna (Bar Paly). But Season 13 closed out without answers for at least a couple ongoing arcs. The newest series in the franchise, NCIS: Hawai’i, also ended with a party and Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate (Tori Anderson) reuniting, but their relationship has been rocky, to say the least.
Could There Be a 3-Show 'NCIS,' 'LA' & 'Hawai'i' Crossover Next Season?
Scroll down as we take a look at some of the burning questions we have for all three NCIS shows for the 2022-2023 season.
NCIS, Season 20 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 9/8c, CBS
NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 9/8c, CBS
NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 14 Premiere, Sunday, October 9, 10/9c, CBS