With one of their own in serious trouble due to the latest Big Bad, the NCIS team is going to be getting a little help to kick off its 20th season — from the NCIS: Hawai’i team!

CBS has announced that it is kicking off the 2022-2023 season with another crossover event for the two shows. (The first aired in March). During the two “suspenseful” hours on Monday, September 19, starting with NCIS at 9/8c and leading into Hawai’i at 10/9c, “the hunt for a dangerous suspect unveils a complex network and a larger sinister plan that will take the D.C. team to Hawai’i in a race to thwart the next large-scale attack.”

Hawai’i‘s Vanessa Lachey shared the news in a video as well, promising two fan favorites coming to the island for a “massive premiere.” Though she repeatedly says she can’t say who’s visiting, NCIS‘ Wilmer Valderrama pops up twice.

We can hardly contain our excitement — #NCIS and #NCISHawaii are colliding again for a special 2-HOUR premiere crossover event. Mark your calendars, it’s all starting Monday, September 19th at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/ZRGPojWzMe — NCIS: Hawai’i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) August 3, 2022

It all begins in “A Family Matter” on NCIS. “Following the cliffhanger season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name,” the logline reveals. “Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven.”

Then on NCIS: Hawai’i in “Prisoners’ Dilemma,” CBS teases, “Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track The Raven’s whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.” Cole, Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), and Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines) of NCIS also guest star.

Torres and Knight were the ones to head to Hawai’i for the first crossover as well, and that event teased a past between Tennant and Torres that had her team speculating. For Hawai’i executive producer Jan Nash, that crossover was a lot of “fun,” she told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale. “Chris Silber and Megan Bacharach wrote a wonderful episode and it ended up containing so many bits and pieces that the fans could love and that we could build on, and hopefully it won’t be the last we’ll see of any of those characters on NCIS Hawai’i.”

After that event, we also saw a bit of jealousy from Palmer when it came to Ernie asking about Knight. It could be fun to see how Ernie reacts to Palmer and Knight’s relationship.

NCIS & NCIS: Hawai’i, Crossover Event Premiere, Monday, September 19, 9/8c, CBS