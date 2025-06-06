Is Hallmark about to make Halloween the new Christmas? It sure looks like they’ll try!

The same network that has given us endless hours of holiday escape via big city gals falling for flannel-wearing country hunks over hot chocolate and mistaken identities has just announced that they have completed production on Haul Out the Halloween.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because the film is the latest expansion of their seasonal (and legitimately hilarious) rom-com hits Haul Out the Holly and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up. So what is there to know about Haul Out the Halloween?

Who stars in Haul Out the Halloween?

Once again set within the community of Evergreen Lane, the new movie brings back star and exec-producer Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, and their motley crew of crack-up neighbors played by Melissa Peterman (Happy’s Place, Finding Mr. Christmas), Stephen Tobolowsky (Nobody Wants This), and Ellen Travolta (General Hospital) for a spooky-season storyline that comes with a so on-brand added bonus: Joining the gang for the fun this time are Halloweentown‘s Kimberly Brown and her real-life husband — and Halloweentown II costar — Daniel Kountz.

“Kimberly and Daniel have been dear friends for many years,” Hallmark queen Chabert states in the net’s release. “When we started on this third movie, set during Halloween, I just knew that they would be the perfect addition to this hilariously funny cast. I loved making this movie with friends – who so many people grew up sharing this holiday with. It’s a dream come true.”

What is Haul Out the Halloween about?

For those of us who love to mix the creepy and the comic, the plot of HOtH sounds like it’s loaded with tricks and treats. The description reads, “For a neighborhood as renowned for its spectacular holiday displays as Evergreen Lane, the street has long been modest when it comes to Halloween. But when fun and spooky new neighbors, Luna (Brown) and Marvin (Kountz) move to the block, Emily (Chabert), Jared (Brown), and the rest of the HOA agree to get in on the seasonal fun and launch EverSCREAM Lane to fundraise for a local charity. As the block pulls together to plan creepy contests, spine-chilling décor and a spooktacular carnival, new haunted hijinks ensue with Pamela (Peterson), Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta), and the rest of the block. Through the process, Emily rediscovers the joys of the holiday that she and her late grandmother once cherished.”

When does Haul Out the Halloween premiere?

There is no set airdate yet, but don’t fret. As soon as we scare up the news, we’ll share it here!