Will There Be ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 5? Everything We Know

Fox still has four scripted shows it has yet to cancel or renew for the 2025-2026 season, one of them being The Cleaning Lady. It’s joined by Alert: Missing Persons Unit, anthology series Accused, and animated series The Great North as the four outstanding shows on Fox’s roster for the upcoming TV season.

The Fox upfront was already held on May 12 in New York City, bringing with it the Fox fall 2025 schedule. The reason why The Cleaning Lady wasn’t included in the network’s upfront updates is no cause for concern. Its decreased ratings and viewership are what spell trouble for the Élodie Yung-led crime thriller.

Here’s everything we know about the potential of The Cleaning Lady Season 5.

Has The Cleaning Lady been renewed for Season 5?

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 is currently airing on Tuesdays on the network, and it underwent a massive story overhaul between Seasons 3 and 4 following the tragic death of leading man Adan Canto, who died of cancer in January 2024. As of the time of publication, The Cleaning Lady has not yet been renewed for Season 5.

Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, told press ahead of the May 12 upfront that its renewal announcements will come in waves. Shows that weren’t renewed in time for the upfront aren’t necessarily canceled (The Cleaning Lady and Alert: MPU are also midseason premieres for the network, so there’s still time).

“The Cleaning Lady, Alert, and The Great North are still in the middle of their runs,” Thorn said on a call to press, per Deadline. “We love the teams and those shows. I think there’ll be more to come after they finish their current seasons. As you know, we order series all year round; the upfronts for us is one cycle of ordering. And there will definitely be more sometime, probably later this summer.”

The Cleaning Lady renewals haven’t been quick in the past; it’s usually weeks or months after the finales air that the show’s renewal announcement is made. Since it’s still in-season right now, don’t expect a renewal or cancellation update until after the Season 4 finale (airing Tuesday, June 3). However, Deadline does note that the renewal prospects for The Cleaning Lady don’t look good.

The Cleaning Lady‘s first two seasons had strong ratings and viewership, but there was a considerable dip in Season 3. After having over 1 million viewers per episode throughout Season 3, the two-part Season 3 finale drew in only 0.85 million viewers in May 2024, according to ratings-watcher TV Series Finale. The Season 4 premiere had an uptick, with 1.295 million viewers tuning in. Every episode except Episode 4 has stayed over the 1-million mark since then, but none have surpassed the Season 3 premiere viewership.

There was a small increase in viewers in Episodes 5 and 6, but weekly decreases for Episodes 7 and 8 (the latter of which aired on May 13). Episode 7 had 1.099 million viewers followed by an even 1 million in Episode 8. Should the numbers continue to decrease in the final four episodes of the season, its renewal chances could be at serious risk.

Given that it has been a steady performer for Fox in the past and has shown signs of improved viewership in the fourth season, it’s possible that Fox could give the series a fifth and final season. But a noteworthy viewership boost in the final four episodes of Season 4 is what the show really needs to lock in its future.

What happens in The Cleaning Lady Season 4?

Thony (Yung) has a new gig as a cartel doctor in The Cleaning Lady Season 4. Here’s the season description:

“After three seasons of being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organized crime, Thony (Élodie Yung) makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny — by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital. Thony’s return to the medical career she sacrificed for her son, Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez), opens a new path to citizenship for them both. But in order to make this happen, she must continue her service to the Sin Cara cartel — not as a cleaning lady, but as the new mob doctor — bringing her ever closer to Jorge (Santiago Cabrera), the cartel’s brooding new leader. Under the watchful eye of the hospital’s brusque yet handsome chief resident, Dr. Sean Dupont (recurring guest star Daniel Bonjour), Thony straddles the line between two worlds until they inevitably come crashing into each other.

“Even from within the walls of a maximum-security prison, former head of Sin Cara Ramona (Kate Del Castillo) remains a threat. She continues to exert influence through her unpredictable proxy on the outside, the loner only known as Cowboy Hat (recurring guest star Brian Norris). But she’s vulnerable on the inside. When a tough prison gang puts Ramona in their crosshairs, she must dig deep into her devious bag of tricks to find a way to survive. Meanwhile, Fiona (Martha Millan) struggles to keep her cleaning business afloat, leading her into the world of identity theft. Chris (Sean Lew) learns the painful truth about first love and channels his raw emotions into an unexplored passion — dance. And Jaz (Faith Bryant) deals with the difficulties of being the perfect child in a decidedly imperfect family. The Cleaning Lady continues its exploration of the experience of undocumented immigrants and the hurdles they face in this country. The series tells their stories of resourcefulness in the face of institutional adversity and the sacrifices they must make to achieve their American Dream.”

The Cleaning Lady, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox