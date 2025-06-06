Adieu, we barely knew you, Étoile. Prime Video‘s new series from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel duo Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino has been canceled by the streamer despite originally picking up the ballet drama for a two-season order.

According to Deadline, the platform will continue to support the show’s awards run, but will not move forward with the second season, which was initially greenlit back in 2023. The news comes as a bit of a shock following the series’ recent debut just under two months ago. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the show’s sudden axing, whether it could be saved or not, and what might have happened based on Season 1’s cliffhanger finale.

Is Étoile renewed for Season 2?

No, as mentioned above, despite being picked up for two seasons, the series has been canceled after its first season at Prime Video. This means Étoile‘s Season 1 finale serves as the show’s series finale. According to Deadline, Étoile‘s cancellation was a budgetary decision as the cost versus the show’s performance was taken into consideration.

Étoile was originally ordered under Jennifer Salke, the former head of Amazon MGM Studios, so the change in leadership likely played a role in the series’ shift. Étoile also hasn’t seen the same level of success on the platform as Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s previous series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which received a two-season pickup following its 2017 pilot episode.

What would have been Étoile‘s Season 2 plot?

As those who tuned in know, Étoile told the story of two ballet companies, one in New York City and the other in Paris. In an effort to reinvigorate interest in the ballet as well as ticket sales, execs Jack (Luke Kirby) and Geneviève (Charlotte Gainsbourg) decided to do a publicized exchange of company dancers and choreographers. Along with a large ensemble, the duo shone a light on the importance of art, particularly with the help of star ballerina Cheyenne (Lou de Laâge), whose tough exterior couldn’t hide her brilliance.

By the end of Season 1, Jack believed his company’s artistic director might die, and had offered the job to Cheyenne, bypassing Geneviève, and causing a stir, especially when the existing artistic director didn’t end up dying. This forced Jack to rescind the offer and burn a bridge with Geneviève. To add extra chaos, Jack and Cheyenne shared a kiss that certainly would have made Season 2’s storylines even messier and more exciting than they were in Season 2. While we can only theorize where Season 2 could have taken us, it would have been fun to see the next phase of this ballet partnership.

Who would have starred in Étoile Season 2?

Since the series was canceled, we can’t know for certain, but we would have expected Season 1’s Luke Kirby, Yanic Truesdale, Gideon Glick, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, and Simon Callow, among others, to return.

Could Étoile be saved for Season 2?

Considering the series was originally ordered by the studio that canceled it, the pickup elsewhere seems less likely, but stay tuned for any updates on that end of things.

