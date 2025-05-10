Alert: Missing Persons Unit lost its female lead during its third season, with Nikki (Dania Ramirez) killed off in the second episode. Since then, the team that finds missing or abducted people and reunites them with their loved ones has been trying to find a new boss, but as showrunner Carla Kettner told TV Insider, the answer won’t be revealed until Season 4.

But will we get to see that? Read on for everything we know about the show’s future, from whether Alert: Missing Persons Unit has been renewed to who could return and more.

Has Alert: Missing Persons Unit been renewed for Season 4?

No, it hasn’t. But a decision should be coming soon, with Fox about to unveil its plans for the 2025-2026 season.

Who’s in the Alert: Missing Persons Unit cast?

Alert: Missing Persons Unit stars Scott Caan as Jason Grant, Ryan Broussard as Mike Sherman, Adeola Role as Kemi Adebayo, and Alisha-Marie Ahamed as Wayne Pascal. Recurring characters in Season 3 include Diana Bang as Helen Gale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Chief Inspector Bill Houston, and Megalyn Echikunwoke as Lieutenant Gabrielle Bennett

The drama is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. Carla Kettner serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jon Cowan, Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Sean Hennen, John Eisendrath, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, and Brad Turner are also executive producers.

When will the Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 finale air?

The third season finale will air on Tuesday, May 27, at 9/8c. A description has yet to be released.

Will Alert: Missing Persons Unit get a new boss in Season 4?

That seems to be the plan, based on what Kettner said when TV Insider asked about who would take over as the team’s leader immediately following Nikki’s death.

“Just like Nikki’s death upended our personal dynamics, it also throws a massive wrench into leadership of MPU. Mike gets the chance to take over the Captain’s chair,” the EP shared. “Bill Houston steps in temporarily because he has a soft spot for MPU. And finally Megalyn Echikunwoke (Lieutenant Bennett) tries to fill the seat and learns that this team may be amazing at what they do, but holy crap, they’re a handful. As for who ultimately takes over — stay tuned for Season 4!”