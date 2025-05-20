When it comes to summer television, broadcast networks may be taking a break from scripted originals, but streamers and other premium networks are offering a plethora of must-watch titles.

Whether you’re into comedy, looking forward to drama, or open to anything that may pass your way, there’s a show for every kind of taste on TV this summer. From returning favorites like Wednesday, The Bear, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Peacemaker to new offerings like Alien: Earth, Stick, and Ironheart, the options are endless.

Below, we’re rounding up 21 must-watch shows to tune into this summer. Let us know which titles you’ll be adding to your watchlist in the comments section.