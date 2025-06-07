Is ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Returning for Season 4? Here’s Everything We Know

Season 3 of Jeopardy! Masters just ended, but fans are wondering if the gameshow will return next year for another season. Masters had lower ratings than Season 2. Some fans said they didn’t like the time change (the show moved from 8pm to 9pm) while others complained they were growing bored with tournaments featuring the same Jeopardy! contestants that they’d seen many times before. The show features notable Jeopardy! champions who compete against each other in a Champion-League style format.

So, will Jeopardy! Masters have a Season 4? Read on for everything we know so far.

Is Jeopardy! Masters returning for another season?

While ABC has not officially renewed the tournament for another season, it almost certainly will be back. During the Inside Jeopardy! podcast interview with 2025 winner Yogesh Raut, executive producer Sarah Whitcomb-Foss said that he was invited back for the next season since the previous year’s champion usually returns, so this is a good hint that Masters will crown its fourth winner.

When would Jeopardy! Masters Season 4 air?

If the game show is renewed, it is expected to return next spring but the time slot may change, given the negative reaction from some fans to the show being pushed back an hour. Seasons 1 through 3 aired between the end of April and the beginning of June. The news of renewals only came a few months before it aired.

Where can you watch Jeopardy! Masters?

New seasons of Jeopardy! Masters air on ABC in primetime. Past seasons, as well as the current season the next day, can be streamed on Hulu.

Who hosts Jeopardy! Masters?

Like all of the other versions of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings hosts Masters. He is expected to return if another season happens.

Who are the previous winners of Jeopardy! Masters?

James Holzhauer, 32-game champion, won Season 1. Victoria Groce, Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament winner, won Season 2. Yogesh Raut, 2024 Tournament of Champions winner, won Season 3. The previous year’s top three are invited back to the next year’s tournament.

What do the Jeopardy! Masters champions win?

Aside from the glory and the title of Jeopardy! Masters champion, the winner of the season receives $500,000 and the Alex Trebek trophy. The show also donated $100,000 to the charity of their choice.

Jeopardy! Masters, Season 3, now streaming on Hulu