‘Sandman’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 First Look in Netflix Geeked Week Trailer (VIDEO)

Get ready to geek out. Netflix released its Geeked Week trailer on Monday, May 16, and the video gives a first look at The Sandman and Stranger Things Season 4, plus new clips from The Umbrella Academy Season 3, and much more.

Where Netflix is a Joke and Most focus on comedies and LGBTQIA+ content, Netflix Geeked is the streaming service’s home for all things genre entertainment. Netflix’s Geeked Week is a five-day virtual fan event celebrating Netflix’s genre series, films, and games. Geeked Week 2022 returns on Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10.

Netflix’s The Sandman has the most screen time in the Geeked Week trailer. It shows Tom Sturridge as Dream in the Neil Gaiman fantasy series, as well as Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer. There are also clips from Stranger Things, the new Resident Evil series, The Umbrella Academy Season 3, upcoming new series First Kill, and more.

Check out Netflix’s Geeked Week trailer, below.

During the virtual event, Netflix geeks can expect updates on The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Manifest, Stranger Things, The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, and Chris Evans, Alice in Borderland, Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx, and The Sea Beast. And Netflix’s first-ever games will be making their debut during the event.

Each day of Geeked Week is dedicated to a different genre. And there will be an entire day dedicated to Stranger Things. Here’s the 2022 Geeked Week schedule:

Monday, June 6 (Day 1) — Series

Tuesday, June 7 (Day 2) — Film

Wednesday, June 8 (Day 3) — Animation

Thursday, June 9 (Day 4) — Stranger Things

Friday, June 10 (Day 5) — Games

The five-day event will feature cast reveals, talent appearances, trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements, and more covering over 60 Netflix projects. Hosts include: Jacob Bertrand (Cobra Kai), TikTok’s jstoobs, Jaeden Martell (Metal Lords, Defending Jacob), Reece Feldman aka guywithamoviecamera, Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Tiffany Smith (Masters of the Universe: Revelation), Felicia Day (Mystery Science Theater 3000), B Dave Walters, Geoff Keighley, and Mari Takahashi. Fans can check out GeekedWeek.com for more details on the event.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 debuts Friday, May 27 on the streaming service. An exact release date for The Sandman has not been announced, but it’s set to debut in 2022. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 debuts June 22.