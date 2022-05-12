‘First Kill’ Trailer: Forbidden Love Between Vampire & Slayer (VIDEO)

You never forget your first. A vampire and her would-be slayer fall in love in the trailer for Netflix‘s First Kill, premiering in June. In this Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Romeo & Juliet–esque tale, Imani Lewis (Hightown, The Equalizer) stars as Calliope (Cal), a monster hunter in training from a powerful lineage of slayers. And Sarah Catherine Hook (Impeachment: American Crime Story, The Conjuring) plays Juliette, a vampire whose family is also high in rank in their supernatural world.

“When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope,” Netflix teases. “But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…”

Check out the official First Kill trailer, below.

The action-packed series will consist of eight, 1-hour episodes, all of which debut Friday, June 10 on Netflix.

First Kill also stars Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost, The Expanse), Will Swenson (The Bite, Hit & Run), Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Jupiter’s Legacy), Dylan McNamara (L.A.’s Finest), Dominic Goodman (Young Rock), Phillip Mullings Jr. (Bruh) MK xyz (Intentions), Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez.

The series is based on the book Vampires Never Get Old by by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker. It was developed for the small screen by creator V. E. Schwab, who also writes and executive produces. Felicia D. Henderson serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. And Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss executive produce via their production company, Belletrist Productions.

First Kill, Series Premiere, Friday, June 10, Netflix