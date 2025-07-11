Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Season 28 of The Voice is officially underway! While the show doesn’t premiere until the fall, the coaches are hard at work filming the pre-taped portions of the competition, and Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé are giving a behind-the-scenes look at what’s going on.

Both Season 28 coaches shared photos of themselves back in their big red chairs for the Blind Auditions. “I’m back in the big red chair!” Bublé wrote. “And no joke, I smashed my button so hard yesterday that it broke. 😎 The talent on season 28 is 🔥 #TeamBublé @nbcthevoice.”

In her post, McEntire referenced her other NBC show, Happy’s Place, writing, “Back in my other Happy Place. I’ve got my game face on and I’m ready to WIN 🏆 Just wait til y’all hear the incredible voices of Season 28!”

This is Bublé’s third season in a row as a coach. He earned back-to-back wins in his first two seasons on the show, and is looking to make it a three-peat, which hasn’t been done since Blake Shelton took home wins in Seasons 2, 3, and 4.

Meanwhile, McEntire is back for her fourth season after taking a break for Season 27. She has one win under her belt with Asher HaVon from Season 25. Niall Horan was previously a judge during Seasons 23 and 24, both of which he won, but Season 28 will be his first time back in two years. Finally, Snoop Dogg will be looking for his first-ever win this year after previously coaching during Season 26.

An official premiere date for Season 28 has not been confirmed yet. However, we know that the show is coming back in the fall. In the month of September, it will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 8 p.m., for two hours both nights. However, when the NBA takes over Tuesday nights in October, The Voice will switch to a Monday only schedule.

The Voice, Season 28, September 2025, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC