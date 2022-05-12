‘Resident Evil’ Teaser Reveals Zombies & Blood-Thirsty Mutant Animals (VIDEO)

Resident Evil is back. Netflix dropped the first Resident Evil teaser on May 12, and the new live-action adaptation of the classic video game is going to be filled with zombies and blood-thirsty mutant animals living in a world where the T-Virus has wiped out most of humanity.

The new series centers on the new character Jade Wesker, daughter of Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick). Set in a zombie-ridden London in 2036, Jade is haunted by her past and present. The show will feature two timelines — one showing Jade and Billie as teenagers in New Raccoon City, and the other showing the grown Jade (Ella Balinska) trying to survive in the dystopian world her father was complicit in creating.

“Year 2036 — 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures,” Netflix teases. “In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.” Check out the teaser for Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series, below.

While inspired by the Resident Evil video games, this new live-action series is more of a new story than it is connected to the plot of the games. Netflix also released an anime miniseries based on the games, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, in 2021.

It stars Reddick (Bosch, The Wire), Balinska (Charlie’s Angels, Midsomer Murders), Tamara Smart (The Worst Witch), Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), Adeline Rudolph (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Turlough Convery (Sanditon), Paola Nuñez (The Purge), Ahad Raza Mir (Hum Tum), and Connor Gossatti.

All eight, 1-hour episodes of Resident Evil Season 1 will drop July 14 on the streaming platform. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Mary Leah Sutton (Tell Me a Story, Time After Time, Chicago Med) writes and executive produces.

Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben executive produce for Constantin Film, and Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz serves as producer.

