Defending Jacob
TV-MA
8.0
Drama
An assistant district attorney is torn between his duty to uphold the law and his love for his son.
Apple TV+
1
Chris Evans
Andy Barber
Michelle Dockery
Laurie Barber
Jaeden Martell
Jacob Barber
Cherry Jones
Joanna Klein
Pablo Schreiber
Neal Logiudice
Betty Gabriel
Paula Duffy
Sakina Jaffrey
Lynn Canavan
Mark Bomback
Creator
Mark Bomback
Executive Producer
Morten Tyldum
Executive Producer
Adam Shulman
Executive Producer
Rosalie Swedlin
Executive Producer
Chris Evans
Lynn Canavan
June 1, 2:30 pm
Is 'Defending Jacob' a Limited Series That Warrants a Season 2?
May 22, 2:00 pm
Spoiler Alert
'Defending Jacob's Cherry Jones Breaks Down That Courtroom Drama & Teases Twisty Finale
April 24, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'After Life' Returns, Apple's 'Defending Jacob,' Guy Fieri Does 'Takeout,' Celebrity 'Drag Race'
April 23, 12:00 pm
Q&A
'Defending Jacob's Jaeden Martell Talks 'Toying With the Audience' (VIDEO)
April 15, 9:00 am
Q&A
Michelle Dockery: 'I Kept Holding My Breath' Watching 'Defending Jacob'
March 25, 2:00 pm
Chris Evans Is a Protective Father in First 'Defending Jacob' Trailer (VIDEO)
