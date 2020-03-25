Defending Jacob
Defending Jacob

Defending Jacob

TV-MA
8.0 apple tv+ logo
Drama

An assistant district attorney is torn between his duty to uphold the law and his love for his son.

Airs on Apple TV+

Where to stream by season:

1

News

Defending Jacob Apple

Is 'Defending Jacob' a Limited Series That Warrants a Season 2?

 Defending Jacob Chris Evans Cherry Jones
Spoiler Alert

'Defending Jacob's Cherry Jones Breaks Down That Courtroom Drama & Teases Twisty Finale

 Defending Jacob Cast

Worth Watching: 'After Life' Returns, Apple's 'Defending Jacob,' Guy Fieri Does 'Takeout,' Celebrity 'Drag Race'

 Defending_Jacob_chris-evans-jaeden-martell-michell-dockery
Q&A

'Defending Jacob's Jaeden Martell Talks 'Toying With the Audience' (VIDEO)

 Defending Jacob Apple TV+ cast
Q&A

Michelle Dockery: 'I Kept Holding My Breath' Watching 'Defending Jacob'

 Defending Jacob Chris Evans

Chris Evans Is a Protective Father in First 'Defending Jacob' Trailer (VIDEO)