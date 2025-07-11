Sheinelle Jones is feeling the love from her Today show family as she continues to take care of her own after the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh.

“She’s in mom mode right now,” Dylan Dreyer told Access Hollywood while competing at the 2025 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament on Wednesday, July 9. “She has three young kids that she has to care for. It’s a really tough time for the family.” (Jones shared her son, Kayin, and twins, Clara and Uche Jr., with Ojeh.)

Dreyer noted that she and her fellow Today hosts “are all there to support her in any way we can,” adding, “She’s just taking the time she needs to spend with those kids. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through, what she’s going through, and she’s just being strong for them.”

The meteorologist went on to gush over the familial bond she and Jones share with their Today colleagues. “It really, really is like a family. We call each other all the time,” she told the outlet. “Al Roker‘s the first to send me a handwritten letter and just be like, ‘Hey, just want you to know I’m proud of you.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Al!'”

Jones has been absent from Today since December 2024, explaining in a January 15 Instagram post that she was taking time off to deal with a “family health matter.” Savannah Guthrie later announced on the show’s May 23 episode that Ojeh had passed away “after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.”

There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person,” Guthrie said at the time. “We all loved him. … We just want to say [to] Sheinelle, Kayin, little Uche and Clara, the Uche family, we are with you. We love you. You are our family, and we are just sending all of our love to you right now.”

Dreyer later paid tribute to Jones and Ojeh with a heartfelt Instagram post. “To my dear friend @sheinelle_o …I wish I had the words to help you feel better,” she captioned a photo of the couple sharing a hug. “I wish I could help you absorb all the love and prayers we’re sending out to you and your family.”

She added, “I’m blessed to have known Uche and this picture sums up the love and support and joy you shared with each other. May your heart be comforted by your memories. You’re both in our hearts and on our minds ❤️.”

Jones, for her part, broke her silence on Ojeh’s death by sharing a clip of her Today cohosts’ on-air tributes via Instagram. “Thank you, for all of your love and support,” she captioned the post.

It is unknown when Jones will return to her role as a cohost of the third hour of Today.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC