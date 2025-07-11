[Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Ballard.]

“Finding a killer is like finding a needle in a haystack, except in a cold case, the haystack has been blown all over the field.” Wise words from Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), but not necessarily comforting words. Thus is the dilemma of Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), whose job it is to solve the murders that the police have pushed to the side.

As the head of LAPD’s new cold case division, Ballard had all the odds stacked against her: no funding, no trained staff, and a tarnished reputation with the department. Armed with only gumption and a ragtag staff of volunteers and reserves, she was able to get the new division off the ground.

After a series of major setbacks and the death of one of their own, the department began to regain its footing by cracking a long-cold serial killer case and watching the DA drop charges against Detective Robert Olivas (Ricardo Chavira) so he flipped on his crew. But just as things started to look up, the season delivered a jaw-dropping twist in which Ballard was arrested for the murder of Olivas and ended on a cliffhanger, leaving audiences clamoring for more.

Scroll down for a closer look at the questions we’d like to see answered if Ballard returns for Season 2.

Ballard, Season 1, Prime Video