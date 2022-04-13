Grab your Eggos and New Coke, because Stranger Things is back!

It’s been three years since we last saw the Hawkins gang (but two of them were pandemic years, so it feels like it’s been a decade). Plenty has changed for the crew — the younger kids are now in high school, and the Byers family has relocated to California. But one thing has stayed the same: They’re all in danger from the mysterious Upside Down and the monsters therein.

Here, we’ve broken down 10 things you might not have caught in the preview for Season 4.

What Time Is It?

This creepy clock (and the mysterious house it’s in) appear several times throughout the trailer. Here, it’s shown only a few minutes from midnight — which seems likely to be a pretty significant time. What happens at midnight? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Check the Police Car…

This scene is happening in Hawkins, rather than in California — you can tell by the door of the police car. Paramedics seem to be carrying someone out under a black sheet.

Three Is the Loneliest Number

On first watch, you might’ve noticed that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) still seem to be happy together as they’re holding hands at the roller rink. Look closer, and you’ll see a sad-looking Will (Noah Schnapp) skating behind them.

International Mail

Joyce (Winona Ryder) receives this mysterious package and, from the looks of it, it’s come from Russia. Seems likely this has something to do with Hopper (David Harbour). Maybe it’s something that’ll help her find him?

A Familiar Monster

This is the Demogorgon we saw in the Russian prison last season. Apparently, it’s alive and well.

A Harrowing Introduction to a New Character

At first, it’s not totally clear who’s had the misfortune of running into this season’s new monster. But this looks a whole lot like Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), Hawkins High’s lead cheerleader. Her character breakdown described her as having a “dark secret.” Could she be connected to the Upside Down somehow?

And Another New Character

This is Eddie (Joseph Quinn), leader of Hawkins High’s D&D club. That mysterious character seen playing their guitar in the Upside Down in the trailer is him (and not Dacre Montgomery’s Billy Hargrove, as some had speculated).

Joyce and Murray’s Big Adventure

Fittingly, it looks like rescuing Hopper will fall to Joyce and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman). Here, they’re seen having a pretty rough landing in a helicopter — and based on the way they’re dressed, they’re in Russia.

A Max Mystery

Quite a bit of the trailer involves Max (Sadie Sink); she discovers that strange clock in the wall of the school, she sits by her brother’s grave and talks to him, and she… levitates? It also seems she’ll run into trouble in the Upside Down, as the monster appears to be on the verge of catching her.

Steve’s In Trouble

Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) best pal shows up quite a bit in the trailer, and it’s looking like he’ll have a key role to play in the unfolding chaos in Hawkins. But he also might be in quite a bit of danger — here, he looks like he’s been hurt by the monster and he’s waving an oar to fend off the bat-creatures. Here’s hoping him saying he’ll see Nancy (Natalia Dyer) “on the other side” wasn’t some awful foreshadowing…

