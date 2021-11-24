‘Yellowstone,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘Gilmore Girls’ & More Thanksgiving 2021 TV Marathons

Looking to binge on more than just turkey this Thanksgiving holiday? Plenty of channels are running festive marathons to pair with your loaded plate.

Whether you’re searching for a good laugh with comedies such as The Office, Seinfeld, and The Golden Girls, have a hankering for franchise films like James Bond, or want to revisit the Duttons on Yellowstone, there’s something for every taste. We’re rounding up some of the major Thanksgiving Day 2021 programming slates here.

Below, scroll through a varied selection of titles that will be airing this Turkey Day.

MTV’s Laughsgiving Marathon

MTV is lining up a whole weekend’s worth of content airing from Thursday, November 25 through Sunday, November 28. Kicking things off is a marathon of Ridiculousness episodes including four all-new installments. The Laughsgiving Marathon also includes a bevy of films that include Blended, Mean Girls, The Other Guys, Old School, Easy A, Shrek, Shrek 2, and Bridesmaids. Catch a peek at the lineup with the promo, above.

VH1’s Throwback Thanksgiving

Kicking off on Wednesday, November 24, VH1‘s Throwback Thanksgiving Marathon runs through Sunday, November 28, and features some now-classic films including American Pie, Beetlejuice, Coming to America, Coyote Ugly, Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Dazed & Confused, Purple Rain, Selena, Titanic, and The Wedding Singer.

Comedy Central’s Baste Week Ever

Already in full swing, this marathon event began Tuesday, November 23, and runs through Sunday, November 28. Tune in each day for a different set of specialized programming as November 24 serves up thanksgiving episodes of South Park and Thursday makes way for The Office and Seinfeld Food-Themed Marathons. As for Friday, November 26, tune in for movies like Anchorman, Dumb & Dumber, Bad Santa 2, and the South Park Black Friday Trilogy. Saturday, November 27 will feature a Frank Costanza-focused Seinfeld Marathon as well as a presentation of the movie Tommy Boy. Comedy Central wraps up the week with a lineup of movies that include Shrek, Shrek 2, and Night at the Museum 2.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone Every Episode Feast

Looking to catch up on Yellowstone? Start from the beginning on Thanksgiving day as Paramount Network airs a Season 1 marathon. On the proceeding days, catch Seasons 2, 3, and 4 leading up to the premiere of Episode 405 followed by a special preview of Mayor of Kingstown.

CMT’s Overstuffed Thanksgiving Weekend Marathon

CMT is beginning the holiday season with a Thanksgiving Day marathon of Last Man Standing, Mom, and Roseanne episodes. Throughout the rest of the weekend, check back in for special presentations of movies like Footloose (2011), Soul Surfer, and I Can Only Imagine along with Jeff Dunham: A Very Christmas Special, Golden Girls episodes, and much more.

PopTV’s Locked and Bloated Marathon

PopTV begins its weekend-long marathon with James Bond films on Thanksgiving Day with Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, and Quantum of Solace. The next day, tune in for a John Grisham-inspired lineup with movies like A Time to Kill, The Client, and The Firm. On Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28, settle in for back-to-back NCIS: New Orleans Marathons.

TV Land’s Thanksgiving Binge-a-thon

Revisit some old favorites on TV Land this Thanksgiving weekend as the network makes way for special presentations of shows like The Andy Griffith Show, M*A*S*H, Everybody Loves Raymond, King of Queens, The Goldbergs, Mike & Molly, Golden Girls, Two and a Half Men, and New Adventures of Old Christine from Thanksgiving day through Sunday, November 28.

UPtv’s Annual Gilmore Girls Marathon

Already in full swing, UPtv’s annual Gilmore Girls Marathon runs all-day-everyday until the earliest hours of Monday, November 29. Catch up with Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) over a cup of Luke’s coffee as the marathon leads up to a special presentation of the four-part revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

USA’s Harry Potter Marathon

Continuing its tradition, USA hosts the Harry Potter films as they play for several hours each day beginning Thursday, November 25. Catch episodes of Chrisley Knows Best in between bouts in the wizarding world with Harry and friends.

TBS’s Friends Marathon

Catch up with your favorite Friends as TBS plays fan-favorite episodes of the hit sitcom from 1/12c to 6/5c on November 25 with classics like “The One With the Thanksgiving Flashbacks” and “The One Where Ross Got High” among others.

TNT’s DC Movie Marathon

Looking for something super to watch? Look no further than TNT which is airing a special presentation of DC favorites including Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Suicide Squad. Leading in the movie marathon are episodes of Supernatural and Charmed for fans of spooky things.

Smithsonian Channel’s Thanksgiving Escape Marathon

Get whisked away with the Smithsonian Channel‘s marathon slate beginning Thursday, November 25 with episodes of Inside the Food Factory/Inside the Factory and Impossible Repairs, Aerial America, Inside Mighty Machines, Mighty Trains, Searching For Secrets, Mighty Cruise Ships, and Inside the Tower of London.

Decades Presents a Thanksgiving Roast

Everybody loves a good razz, and Decades is making a whole day of it with roasts airing for 24 hours beginning at 6/5am c on November 25. The continuous programming slate includes roasts of stars such as Betty White, Lucille Ball, Dean Martin, Jimmy Stewart, Mr. T, Jackie Gleason, Muhammad Ali, and many more.