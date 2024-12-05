College football‘s conference championship weekend not only has some huge matchups, it’s a major factor in the new 12-team College Football Playoff selection and seeding.

Saturday, December 7, features two top-five contests with No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 2 Texas in the SEC championship and No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten title game.

College Football Conference Championships 2024 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Friday, December 6

Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks, 7/6c, CBS Sports Network

Mountain West Championship: No. 20 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels at No. 10 Boise State Broncos, 8/7c, Fox

American Athletic Conference Championship: Tulane Green Wave at No. 20 Army Black Knights, 8/7c, ABC

Saturday, December 7

Big 12 Championship: No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 15 Arizona State Sun Devils (at Arlington, Texas), noon/11a c, ABC

MAC Championship: Ohio Bobcats vs. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (at Detroit), noon/11a c, ESPN

SEC Championship: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns (at Atlanta), 4/3c, ABC

Sun Belt Championship: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN

Big Ten Championship: No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 1 Oregon Ducks (at Indianapolis), 8/7c, CBS

ACC Championship: No. 17 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 8 SMU Mustangs (at Charlotte, North Carolina), 8/7c, ABC

In the new formula, the five highest-ranked conference champions and the seven highest-ranked at-large teams enter the playoff bracket, which is announced in an ESPN special on Sunday, December 8, at noon/11a c.

The top four conference champions receive a first-round bye and automatic entry into the quarterfinals. The remaining eight teams play in the four-game first round (one game Friday, December 20, and three games Saturday, December 21), with matchups held at the home stadiums of the higher-ranked participants.

The “New Year’s Six” bowls serve as the quarterfinals and semifinals, with the national championship decided Monday, January 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.