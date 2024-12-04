For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts is gearing up for another exciting holiday installment as Season 4 delivers an hour-long episode on Thursday, December 19, and in anticipation of the upcoming event, star Asher Grodman who plays Woodstone’s resident pantless spirit Trevor is offering fans a peek behind the curtain.

As previously reported, Season 4’s holiday installment, “A Very Arondekar Christmas,” Parts 1 and 2, will see Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) visited by his parents, Champa (Sakina Jaffrey) and Mahesh (Bernard White) along with his sister Bela (Punam Patel). But what will their family reunion look like? According to Grodman, who visited TV Insider’s Studio, “There is a double possession coming up in that episode, which is brilliant,” he gushes.

“I don’t know that I can tell you who is possessing who, but I can tell you that there [are] some performances that are going to blow your mind,” Grodman adds. “And we get to meet Jay’s family.”

As for what viewers can anticipate from the complicated family relationships, Grodman adds, there will be, “Very touching things coming down [the line].” The episode will explore how “Sam fits into that family dynamic, and Utkarsh and Rose do a great job with that. So it’s going to be a fun double whammy at Christmas,” Grodman continues.

Additionally, Grodman is looking forward to being directed by costar McIver, “Rose is going to be amazing. I can’t wait to see her at the helm. She’s just got great instincts, a great sense of humor, she’s so smart, she’s so talented. I’m sure we’re going to be messing with her left and right, but at the end of the day, we’re all going to feel very safe and taken care of by Rose because she’s just brilliant,” Grodman notes.

Having directed promos before, Grodman himself would certainly like the opportunity to direct an installment of Ghosts himself, noting, “I would love to direct an episode of the show. I think there’s something really thrilling about being able to have your hands on the wheel and kind of set the course.”

See what else he had to share about what’s to come in Ghosts in the full video interview, above, and don’t miss Ghosts as Season 4 continues on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 4, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS