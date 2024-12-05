‘The View’ Guest John Fetterman Cut Off Mid-Sentence… Twice: ‘Oh, Shoot!’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View experienced a very surprising bit of technical trouble on Thursday’s (December 5) episode when it came to the guest of the day. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman joined in via video call to discuss some of the biggest political subjects of the day, such as the Hunter Biden pardon and Donald Trump’s most controversial cabinet picks. Halfway through his third answer, about his stance on the Israel-Gaza war, his video feed cut off mid-sentence, with the screen plunging to sudden blackness.

“Oh, we lost him!” Joy Behar said.

“Oh, shoot, I wanted to hear what he’d say,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, who’d asked him the question he was responding to, then said.

“We lost the satellite,” Behar continued.

“Oh, well, it does happen,” Whoopi Goldberg then said before sending the show into commercial.

Upon returning, Griffin apologized to him for the “technical difficulties” and restated her original question to allow him to answer in full.

The segment then continued without a hitch — mostly — as the senator responded to that and subsequent questions about fears of political retribution on the left, how Trump won more young male voters over this election, and Trump’s plan to deport migrants en masse. However, as Fetterman finished his answer to the last question, moderator Whoopi Goldberg became visibly animated.

“John, I gotta go,” she eventually whispered over him. “I’m glad that you came to us today.”

.@SenFettermanPA to #TheView: “It’s undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated. But I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well… In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate.” pic.twitter.com/2KuCg4N4i3 — The View (@TheView) December 5, 2024

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC