Gina Rodriguez Teases ‘Fun & Different’ New ‘Will Trent’ Character in Season 3

Zhanna Slor
Gina Rodriguez on Will Trent
ABC

Will Trent

Following Will Trent Season 2’s epic cliffhanger that left both Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) and Angie’s (Erika Christensen) futures hanging in the balance, the long-awaited new season promises to answer at least some of our most pressing questions and will also introduce some new characters, such as Marion Alba, played by Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez — who, by the way, is not related to the show’s star, despite sharing a surname. However, the two have been good friends for over a decade.

'Will Trent' Season 3 Teaser Answers the Most Burning Question
“A lot of this came about because we’ve been dying to work with each other,” Gina Rodriguez shared about Rodríguez (no relation).  “Even though Ramón Rodríguez is my close friend, before I joined the cast, I wasn’t really super into cop procedurals. So I binged everything and I became obsessed. I also realized that not all cop procedurals are created equal. And this one is just really, really good and really next-level and really character-driven. It’s just delicious and organic and complex. It’s so well-written and intricate.”

Of the new season, Rodriguez could not share much, but if we can base our opinion on her enthusiasm alone, it’s going to be a good one. “There are a lot of incredible things happening this season,” she said. “I come on as an assistant district attorney. I am usually playing a hot mess, but that is not the case in this scenario, and it’s really wonderful and fun and different for me. I’m trying to think of what I can tell you without ruining it for everybody. I can tell you that my first encounter with Will isn’t great.”

One thing Rodriguez could share with us is that her wardrobe will be pretty amazing. “Oh my God, my wardrobe is insane,” Rodriguez shared. “The wardrobe helps me come out of myself in a way that I’ve never [experienced]. It allows me to be somebody different, stand differently, walk differently, present myself differently. It also [makes me] feel like these people are real and alive and they’re colorful, and it’s not your standard police precinct, district attorney situation.”

Will Trent, Season 3 premiere, January 7, ABC

