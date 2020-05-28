Central Park
Central Park Apple TV

Central Park

TV-14
6.7 apple tv+ logo
Musical comedy
Animated

A dedicated family of Central Park caretakers become world saviours.

Airs on Apple TV+

Season premiere:

Where to stream by season:

1

News

Rugrats, Nickelodeon, Gravity Falls, Disney Channel, The Simpsons, Fox

7 Actors Who Voice More Than One of Your Favorite Characters

 Creative Arts Emmys 2020 Predictions

15 Categories to Watch at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

 Emmy Raver-Lampman

'Central Park' Adds 'Umbrella Academy's Emmy Raver-Lampman as Kristen Bell's Replacement

 Central Park
Exclusive

Cyndi Lauper & More Songwriters on 'Central Park's Standout Musical Moments (VIDEO)

 Big Mouth Central Park Recasting Mixed Characters

'Big Mouth' & 'Central Park' Recast Black & Mixed Race Characters

 Central Park Apple TV+

Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper & More Contribute to 'Central Park' Soundtrack

Video

Central Park Apple TV +
Preview

Why Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs & Josh Gad Love 'Central Park' (VIDEO)