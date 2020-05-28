Shows
Holidays
Central Park
TV-14
6.7
Musical comedy
Animated
A dedicated family of Central Park caretakers become world saviours.
Airs
on
Apple TV+
Season premiere:
May 29, 2020
Where to stream by season:
1
Cast
Crew
Josh Gad
Birdie
Leslie Odom
Owen
Tituss Burgess
Cole
Daveed Diggs
Helen
Kathryn Hahn
Paige
Stanley Tucci
Bitsy
Josh Gad
Bitsy
Loren Bouchard
Bitsy
Nora Smith
Creator
Josh Gad
Bitsy
Loren Bouchard
Bitsy
Nora Smith
Executive Producer
Sanjay Shah
Executive Producer
Halsted Sullivan
Executive Producer
Jon Liebman
Executive Producer
Marc Gurvitz
Executive Producer
Robin Schwartz
Executive Producer
News
November 22, 5:00 pm
7 Actors Who Voice More Than One of Your Favorite Characters
September 14, 4:00 pm
15 Categories to Watch at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
July 24, 5:15 pm
'Central Park' Adds 'Umbrella Academy's Emmy Raver-Lampman as Kristen Bell's Replacement
July 23, 1:00 pm
Exclusive
Cyndi Lauper & More Songwriters on 'Central Park's Standout Musical Moments (VIDEO)
June 25, 11:15 am
'Big Mouth' & 'Central Park' Recast Black & Mixed Race Characters
May 29, 1:00 pm
Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper & More Contribute to 'Central Park' Soundtrack
Video
May 28, 9:00 am
Preview
Why Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs & Josh Gad Love 'Central Park' (VIDEO)