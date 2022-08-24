‘Central Park’ Season 3 Trailer Teases New Songs & Challenges for Tillermans (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is giving fans of its animated musical comedy Central Park a first look at Season 3 with an all-new trailer ahead of the premiere on Friday, September 9.

The Emmy-nominated series from creator, writer, and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, will return with 13 new episodes and the trailer is offering a taste of what’s on the horizon for the Tillerman family and their fellow New Yorkers. Set to launch with three installments on premiere day, Central Park‘s latest season will run through November 18 with new episodes arriving each Friday.

Along with the return of fan favorites, Season 3 boasts 40 new original songs for them to sing. In the latest chapter, Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, meanwhile, Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige (Kathryn Hahn) finds herself busier than ever with a new book deal.

Joining Hahn, Odom Jr., and Tucci in Season 3’s voice cast are Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Kristen Bell who will star in Season 3 in the new role of Abby, Paige’s little sister. New guest stars lending their vocal talents to Season 3 include Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, and David Alan Grier among others.

Written and executive produced by Bouchard alongside Gad and Smith, Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu serve as showrunners and executive producers for the 20th Television Animation and Disney Television Studios production for Apple. Don’t miss the excitement, check out the trailer, above, and catch Central Park Season 3 when it arrives on Apple TV+ this September.

Central Park, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, September 9, Apple TV+